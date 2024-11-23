The Harry Potter films are flooded with characters, yet they could have had even more. With the limited time to tell the story, the films focus on Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends as they battle Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), often cutting the subplots of the books to accommodate more important threads. While it worked well, as far as adaptions go, some elements got lost. In the process, the films simplified the cast by cutting characters like Charlie Weasley and Winky, among others. Yet when it comes to Hogwarts students, they still needed to fill out the classrooms, make the Great Hall crowded, and cheer at quidditch games. One of the students whose part was diminished the most is Pansy Parkinson, who, despite being notable in the books, has no substantial role in the films. Yet she isn’t cut entirely. The lack of recognition for Pansy isn’t helped by continuous recasting that prevented her from being so identifiable.

Who Is Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter?

Pansy may not be as instantly familiar as Draco (Tom Felton), Neville (Matthew Lewis), or Luna (Evanna Lynch), yet she interacts with the main trio throughout their years at Hogwarts. Her most recognizable scene in the films doesn’t happen until Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, when she is the first to suggest turning Harry over to Voldemort and ending the Battle of Hogwarts, prompting Professor McGonagall (Maggie Smith) to send her and the rest of the Slytherin students to the dungeons with Filch (David Bradley). Pansy appears in most films but often has no lines, which is certainly not the case in the books.

Serving as yet another Slytherin bully, Pansy takes on the role of a Hogwarts mean girl. Pansy is a Pureblood, and her family can even claim a place among the Sacred Twenty-Eight. She spends time with Draco while she picks on other students, particularly Hermione (Emma Watson), and there are even hints at a relationship between her and Draco. They attend the Yule Ball together in the fourth book, but their relationship doesn’t last. Pansy is also one of the Slytherin Prefects of Harry’s year and a member of Umbridge’s (Imelda Staunton) Inquisitorial Squad. Though she is quick to interject her (usually rude) opinions, Pansy isn’t a vital character in the books, so cutting down her part in the films made sense, yet she is more present than she seems.

Harry Potter Recast Pansy Parkinson Four Times

While Pansy appears in seven of the eight films, she is difficult to spot. Not only does she have a reduced role, but she keeps changing appearances. It’s easy to miss that the film recasts the part, simply because she lacks screen time for the audience to get to know her, yet over the eight films, four different actresses play Pansy. Katherine Nicholson is Pansy in the first two films, though the character is essentially an extra, and Nicholson was not credited. However, Nicholson’s Pansy walks into Hogwart’s Great Hall for the first time next to Hermione, who is explaining the room’s magic. Later, Genevieve Gaunt took over for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, where Pansy can be seen joining her classmates in teasing Harry for his reaction to the dementors, and fawning over Draco’s injury from Care of Magical Creature’s class.

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Lauren Shotton plays Pansy as she joins Umbridge’s group of loyal students who have it out for Harry and Dumbledore’s Army. Once again, Pansy has no lines, and the actress isn’t officially credited. Finally, Scarlett Byrne became Pansy and stayed for the final three films, in which the character became more memorable. Not only does she have the scene during the Battle of Hogwarts, but in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, she speaks with Draco on the Hogwarts Express while Harry spies on them. In the scene, Draco seems to be trying to impress her.

What Do the Harry Potter Films Miss By Cutting Pansy Parkinson?

Because the films didn’t cut Pansy entirely, she retains her role as a bully towards Harry and his friends, just not as central. However, it is odd that Pansy doesn’t appear in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where she plays an important role in the book by spreading terrible rumors about Hermione to Rita Skeeter (Miranda Richardson). This is one of the biggest subplots involving Pansy and would have made her a lot more memorable if it were included in the film.

While she is one more thing for the trio to deal with, the lack of Pansy was not make or break for the films. In the adaption, Draco bullies Hermione a little more than in the books to compensate for Pansy’s reduced role. It makes a lot of sense, as several subplots with Draco were cut, too, and unlike Pansy, his rivalry with Harry has a huge impact on the story. Yet, even with her smaller role, Pansy’s constantly changing appearance can be distracting for fans who know to look for her.

