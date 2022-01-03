Everyone makes mistakes. It is a human characteristic that can sometimes be unavoidable. Indeed, mistakes can happen even where we do not expect them to, namely, in a pre-edited television special. That is what happened in the highly-anticipated HBO Max Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts wherein the cast of the beloved fantasy franchise was brought together for a reunion at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Only, the cast briefly included an unexpected addition: Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts.

The mistake happened during a segment in which Hermione Granger’s actress Emma Watson was reminiscing about her childhood and, as she was speaking, the editors included a picture that was supposed to be from her childhood. However, the picture that was shown of a young child sitting at a table wearing Minnie Mouse ears on her head was not Watson but Roberts, who had previously shared the photograph on her Instagram.

This mistake did not go over fans’ heads at all. A few sharp eyes managed to spot the blunder and pointed it out on social media. In response, Return to Hogwarts producers released a statement to EW, assuring that the mistake would soon be corrected: "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.". In the age of digital editing, these kinds of lapses are easy to fix but it is still funny that they happen to begin with.

Image via FX

RELATED: J.K. Rowling's Team Gives Reason Why She Didn't Join the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion

The two-hour special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuted on New Year’s Day and features a nostalgic reunion with almost all members of the original cast as they return to the Warner Bros Studios’ sets where everything started two decades ago. Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone premiere in theatres in November 2001 and the whole franchise spawned a decade with Deathly Hallows Part 2 having been released in 2011. As for the future of the franchise, the prequel spin-off Fantastic Beasts will be premiering its third film on April 15 of this year.

The remarkable reunion and massive wave of nostalgia that is Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts can be streamed on HBO Max.

All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies Ranked from Worst to Best I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email