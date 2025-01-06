Played by Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley are two of Harry Potter's most memorable and likable characters. To this day, they are quite beloved by fans around the world, and understandably so — not only are the two polar opposites captivating protagonists in their own right individually, but their connection, filled with chemistry, humor, and loyalty, has become a fan-favorite dynamic both in the films and the books, too, adding to their appeal.

Their slow-burn bond has evolved beautifully throughout the series, from their witty banter to tender moments of vulnerability where they let down their guard. These unforgettable scenes highlight their deep friendship while also capturing the love slowly building. From one of their first interactions to their first kiss, these are some of the best Ron and Hermione moments that swooned us all.

10 "It's Leviosa"

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Hermione's correction of Ron's spell pronunciation stands among the most iconic moments in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Not only does the highly quotable line provide audiences with a chuckle-worthy moment, but it marks the beginning of the iconic bond that grows between the two characters throughout the series.

At its core, "It's Leviosa, not Levio-sa" is a small exchange that showcases both Hermione's intelligence and Ron's awkwardness, encapsulating their contrasting personalities and how the former would go on to take the guiding role throughout the series, challenging Ron to become the best version of himself. This is a crucial moment because it establishes both their personalities well, highlighting the playful tension between the two, which eventually evolves into mutual respect.

9 "Welcome Back, Hermione."

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Although a seemingly simple gesture, the way Ron greets Hermione in Chamber of Secrets stands as a meaningful testament to their deepening bond, emphasizing its growth and development and demonstrating the deep affection and relief he feels at her return. Ron's delivery and his words with happiness make for an extremely adorable moment.

When considering the subtle feelings Ron nurtures for Hermione, though, this simple interaction takes on a deeper meaning: Ron isn't just greeting her as an expression of relief but also showing his growing affection for her. In a way, their subtle dialogue hints at the feelings he's beginning to understand he nurtures for her.

8 Ron Looking at Hermione at the Wedding

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

Ron looking at Hermione at Bill and Fleur's wedding is a simple but meaningful moment that has worldwide shippers in a chokehold. It's not surprising that so many viewers were swept off their feet — the way Ron looks at her speaks volumes. In fact, one of the scene's main takeaways is how Ron's gaze is filled with longing and admiration, even if he hasn't yet fully processed his feelings for Watson's character.

All in all, this is a significant (and arguably highly rewatchable scene) because it reveals Ron's deepening feelings; he watches Hermione in awe with an undeniable intensity. While a quiet moment, it is also rich in meaning, clearly nodding at the fact that Ron cares for Hermione in a way that goes beyond friendship.

7 The Yule Ball

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Ron and Hermione's emotionally charged fight during the Yule ball is easily among the most unforgettable moments they have ever shared. It happens as Hermione, who is wearing her controversial pink gown, finds out that Ron is upset that she went to the ball with Quidditch player Viktor Krum. Ron lashes out, feeling jealous and hurt.

This is obviously a significant confrontation because it reveals the depth of Ron's feelings for Hermione, with his jealousy showing that he cares about her in a way that goes beyond friendship. Hermione, too, is hurt by Ron's demeanor, as she feels he failed to acknowledge her. This is a crucial Ron and Hermione moment because it forces both of them to confront their undeniable feelings, even if they don't fully understand them at the moment.