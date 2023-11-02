The Big Picture Fiennes' improvisation kept everyone on their toes during filming, resulting in at least 30-40 takes of the scene in which Voldemort hugs Draco Malfoy.

Helena Bonham Carter accidentally injured Matthew Lewis's ear with her wand while filming, showing her dedication to her character Bellatrix Lestrange.

Rupert Grint's portrayal of Ron Weasley's hilarious clumsiness in the scene from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was not out of character and showcased a new side to his character.

There are a handful of moments throughout the Harry Potter film series that were not scripted. This was either because the actors forgot their lines or because they were encouraged by the directors to improvise a scene in a variety of ways. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 when Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) hugs Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) after he joins his parents in Voldemorte's leagues, the scene was filmed at least 30 - 40 times according to Felton because Fiennes let loose with his improvisation and kept everyone on their toes as he played out the scene differently each time. There were also a few accidents during the filming of Harry Potter, including Helena Bonham Carter getting so carried away as her character Bellatrix Lestrange, that she accidentally injured Matthew Lewis's ear with her wand while filming Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix. But there was one scene during Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince that cemented Ron Weasley's (Rupert Grint) hilariously lovable nature.

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince Release Date July 15, 2009 Director David Yates Cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon, Dave Legeno, Elarica Johnson Rating PG Genres Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Ron Weasley And Rupert Grint Are One And The Same

Ron Weasley always sufficed when it came to providing comedic relief even if his personality suffered for it. Although Ron’s emotional range in the films was as short as a teaspoon and that made him a bit one-dimensional, Rupert Grint played Ron with such natural effortlessness, we could never really tell where Ron ended and Rupert began as the two were very much interlinked. But, understandably, this sort of thing would occur with young actors who were playing the same character for ten years of their lives while also going through their adolescence all at once. As Harry, Ron, and Hermione (Emma Watson) were growing up, so were Daniel, Rupert, and Emma, and due to the all-encompassing nature of filming the Harry Potter movies, the young actors were a lot like their characters in real life. And just like Ron’s ability to provide comedic relief, Rupert was also a bundle of laughs behind the scenes of Harry Potter, either making everyone else laugh or laughing so hard himself that he couldn’t even get through his lines.

This makes the truth behind this scene from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince even funnier, and it makes us wonder how on earth Radcliffe and Jim Broadbent were able to keep it together during this moment. It is the scene where Ron eats an entire box of chocolates laced with a potent love potion, which turns him bemused and starry-eyed. Ron sits by the window in his dormitory in a ridiculous singlet with a thoughtless and mystified expression on his face. Harry finds him and realizes what’s happened, so he takes Ron to see Professor Slughorn (Broadbent) in the hope that Slughorn can administer an antidote for the love potion. Ron is still wearing the silly singlet, and when he sees Slughorn he wraps his bare arms around him and starts flirting with the professor.

This Unscripted Moment Was Not Unlike Ron Weasley At All

Image via Warner Bros

The scene is already hilariously awkward. But while Slughorn mixes up an antidote, Ron goes to take a seat on the sofa. He sits down on the back of it, and then he falls right off it, landing with a loud thud and disappearing from view while Harry and Slughorn look over in surprise, and the loud thump that he makes when he hits the floor causes Daniel and Jim to stop and look over during their dialogue. Director David Yates using this for the final cut was great because the clumsy little fall was not out of character for Ron at all. In fact, during this very scene in the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince book, Ron – in his love-sick, doe-eyed state – is tripping over footstools in Slughorn’s office.

Rupert Grint Got The Chance To Portray A New Side To Ron

It was great to see Rupert play Ron this way because, during Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Order of the Phoenix, there wasn’t much else to Ron’s character except for a few mood swings. Other than that he was just a supportive friend for Harry and useful for a bit of comedic relief. But in the Harry Potter books Ron is very multidimensional, and to see Rupert get to bring alive that goofier side to Ron was great.

