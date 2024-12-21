Many criticisms can be made of the Harry Potter franchise, but it's fair to say that the world and character-building are universally beloved. From steadfast centaurs to a revolving door of enigmatic Defense Against the Dark Arts teachers, the fantasy world of Harry Potter is custom-built for all the many brilliant and unique characters inside Hogwarts' countless walls. However, beyond the friendly giants and pestering poltergeists, the human characters are the best of the franchise.
From the titular Boy Who Lived (Daniel Radcliffe) to the dastardly Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), Harry Potter's human creations are where depth and relatability lie, providing the empathetic backbone for the audience to become fully immersed in this unbelievable world. Of all the many characters that are always wholly relatable, it's Rupert Grint's Ron Weasley that takes the title as the very best, with the Harry Potter series likely falling apart without his presence. So, with that in mind, here's a look at ten quotes that prove Ron Weasley is the best Harry Potter character.
10 "You're gonna suffer, but you're gonna be happy... about it."
'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)
To many, Ron's greatest strength as a character is his hilarity, with Grint's comic timing throughout all eight films nothing short of perfect. Whether it's sitting down holding an obscene amount of mince pies or declaring his hatred of spiders (more on that later), Ron's lines are often some of the movie's most memorable thanks simply to their humorous delivery.
In the third installment, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, a fantastical Divination lesson is brought back down to Earth with a set of students who clearly aren't enthusiastic about learning. These moments are crucial to crafting the relatable coming-of-age aspects of school life in the Harry Potter series, and it's no better emphasized than in this attempt by Ron to answer a question in class.
Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner, Sirius Black, who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard.
9 "Bloody hell."
All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies
Everyone needs a catchphrase, and Ron's perfectly sums him up. Blunt, to the point, and doused in British humor, "Bloody hell" is a phrase used multiple times throughout the Harry Potter franchise, usually when Ron has nothing better to say.
Whether it's shock at the invisibility cloak, surprise in the snow, or in disgust at his Yule Ball gown, Grint's delivery of "Bloody hell" was always on point and never failed to draw a laugh. In total, Ron says the line 22 times throughout the eight Harry Potter films, making for an average of 2.75 times said per film, and for that: fifty points to Gryffindor are in order.
The fourth movie in the Harry Potter franchise sees Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) returning for his fourth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, along with his friends, Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson). There is an upcoming tournament between the three major schools of magic, with one participant selected from each school by the Goblet of Fire. When Harry's name is drawn, even though he is not eligible and is a fourth player, he must compete in the dangerous contest.
8 "One person couldn't feel all that. They'd explode."
'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)
Ron is ever-so relatable, and his one-liners can often feel as if they're reaching from the page or off the screen and holding a microphone to the viewer's own thoughts. The unfathomable pressure that going to Hogwarts must come with emotionally, especially considering each of the central trio is a child, is something that festers underneath every story, never truly amounting to anything concrete. However, in this one moment, Ron seems to perfectly summarize how the accumulation of all these swirling feelings would be felt by a teenager, and it's certainly refreshing.
What makes this line even greater is Hermione's (Emma Watson) iconic rebuttal: "Just because you've got the emotional range of a teaspoon." It was at this moment it truly felt as if the Ron and Hermione romance was born, with their constant bickering throughout the series breaking into knowing laughter after this particularly funny spat.