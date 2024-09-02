Harry Potter alum Bonnie Wright shares her hopes for the upcoming series adaptation's treatment of the character she played for ten long years. With the beloved Wizarding World franchise confirmed to be heading on television with new faces telling the tale of "The Boy Who Lived," Wright — who played Ginny Weasley in all eight film installments — wants the team behind the television show to explore Ginny's story further, especially the development of the relationship between the character and the titular wizard, Harry Potter.

While the books had portrayed Ginny Weasley as a fiery and confident Gryffindor, the movie adaptations sadly reduced the character to a love interest. Understandably, deep diving into a single character under time constraints is challenging. But with the Harry Potter franchise getting the television treatment soon (with a seven-season plan to cover all seven books), Wright — as a fan of the books — hopes to see more of Ginny. For her, Ginny and Harry's love story is more profound than what was shown in the films. She told Variety:

“So many things. More of the development of the relationship between Ginny and Harry. There’s nuanced moments of where they begin to fall in love. I think more of that arc of her character becoming this real loyal sidekick to Harry and how she really understands and knows his story and who he is and is the best partner for him. So I just hope we see that evolution of that character — and so many characters. If only we could have had five-hour movies. There are so many characters that have moments I love from the books — Neville and Luna — so I’m hoping as a fan of the books that I get to see more.”

Everything We Know So Far About 'Harry Potter' TV Reboot

As is the case with most Harry Potter alums (including the Golden Trio), Wright also had no plans to appear in HBO's Harry Potter series. But that doesn't mean there won't be any possibility that the film stars will be making appearances, though chances at this point are still slim. In the same interview, however, Wright said that “it might be a bit confusing” if the original cast members appear in the series, so she'll "happily just going to be watching."

The exact release date for the series reboot has yet to be announced, but it is scheduled to arrive in 2026. Other details (including the new faces joining the Wizarding World of Harry Potter) have not been revealed at this time.

All eight Harry Potter movies are available to stream on Max.