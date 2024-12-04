It's time to turn to page 394, because we finally have the first major casting news for HBO and Max's upcoming Harry Potter television series. Paapa Essiedu, best known for his work on HBO's smash-hit series I May Destroy You and Netflix's beloved horror anthology Black Mirror, is in negotiations to play the iconic role of Severus Snape in the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. How Snape will fit into the story is unclear, but the gloomy professor played a major role in the original Harry Potter books and films, so it wouldn't be surprising if something similar happens in the show.

Details remain unclear, but Essiedu appears primed to take over the role of Snape from Alan Rickman, who portrayed him in all eight of the Harry Potter films from Warner Bros. Rickman died in 2016, and ever since the new series was announced, speculation has run rampant about who might be tapped to fill these big shoes. Snape was famously one of the story's best antiheroes; he began as an adversary of Harry Potter, and it was revealed that he was previously one of Voldemort's Death Eaters. However, as the story continued, it became clear that Snape was working behind-the-scenes to save Harry, whose mother he secretly loved. The Hogwarts professor remains as one of the most beloved characters in the entire series.

No other casting for the show has been announced, though it has been reported that Mark Rylance is in negotiations to play the role of Albus Dumbledore. The show itself will take place at the same time as the original films, but will "feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years," according to HBO. The show will be written and executive produced by Francesa Gardiner alongside Mark Mylod. Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling is also executive producing for her Brontë Film and TV banner alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and Heyday Films' David Heyman.

Essiedu Is Best Known for 'I May Destroy You'

Essiedu would be a major pick-up for the Harry Potter series. The British actor began his career in theater productions before his breakthrough role in I May Destroy You. The show starred Essiedu as Kwame, the best friend of the show's protagonist, Arabella (Michaela Coel). Kwame must help Arabella to remember the events of a night out, which led to some dark events. The show was universally acclaimed, and Essiedu nabbed nominations for a BAFTA and Primetime Emmy Award.

Essiedu was recently seen in the acclaimed film The Outrun and also starred in the 2023 comedy film Genie alongside Melissa McCarthy. He will next be seen in the comedy horror film The Scurry about a slew of killer squirrels, where he will star alongside Fallout's Ella Purnell and Rhys Ifans.

No release date has been set for the Harry Potter series. The films themselves are currently streaming on Max.

