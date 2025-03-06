The upcoming Harry Potter television series is still some time away from appearing on the screen, but the producers behind the project are eager to discuss every step of its development. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Aubrey talked about the complicated challenge of casting a new version of Harry Potter. The Head of Original Content at Max took a moment to explain why it might be taking a while to find the new faces of the franchise. After all, HBO is looking to adapt the seven novels from the series written by J.K. Rowling, meaning that whoever signs a contract to appear in the title needs to commit to a main role for around a decade:

Yeah, I think it’s a dream job for a lot of actors in the U.K. But the roles that we’re casting right now are for people who are going to be on the show for a decade, so that’s also a very particular gig. But the commitment is to make the books, and that’s what it could be. But there are interesting people raising their hands to be the featured adult actors that come on in later seasons, like the Sirius Blacks of the world. So, it’s been very, very fun, but we don’t want to repeat people that were in the movies. And it’s always a little nerve-wracking because people so associate those roles with certain actors, but I also think because it’s going to be eight hours of TV, we’re going to immerse them in a different actor’s performance.

The Harry Potter television series will tackle the same narrative that became a blockbuster big screen saga around two decades ago. With Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, the franchise went on to earn more than $7 billion at the global box office. Harry Potter was the last big franchise that took over the box office by storm before the first Avengers movie cemented the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a major pop culture attraction. Time will tell if the story will find success once again, on the small screen this time around.

It was recently announced that John Lithgow will be taking on the role of Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation. The Crown actor was aware of how signing the contract meant that he would have to stick around over the course of years, considering how Dumbledore appears in every novel of the series. Lithgow's casting also marked the first time a major character from the story was officially cast for the television show. Albus Dumbledore was previously portrayed on the big screen by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

The Wizarding World Continues to Expand