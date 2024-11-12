At a recent press event for HBO’s upcoming slate, Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the chance to speak with HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys about the much-anticipated Harry Potter series. Bloys managed to give a little bit of insight into the challenges of adapting the beloved seven-book saga into a multi-season TV format, touching on the timeline, filming schedule, and specific considerations for a cast that will include young actors, the casting call for which went out back in September as Warner Bros. seeks out the next three kids to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

Bloys addressed the anticipated release timeline, suggesting fans shouldn’t expect a debut until 2027 at the earliest, with the lengthy and quite complex writing and casting process just beginning. “When we started the whole thing, we kind of laid out a, ‘Oh it could be…’ it’ll probably be ’27, top of ’27. Something like that, but don’t hold me to any of that because, you know, we’re just getting started with the writing and casting process,” Bloys explained, once again emphasizing that the series is still very much in the early stages.

HBO Might Shoot 'Harry Potter' Seasons 1 and 2 Back to Back

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the main logistical challenges, Bloys revealed, is working around the natural aging of the young cast members who will portray Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their classmates. The early books cover Harry’s preteen and early teenage years, which, as we all know from the films we all grew up on, involved the kids changing rapidly in terms of physical and mental maturity. Bloys elaborated on the importance of potentially shooting seasons back-to-back to avoid noticeable age gaps in the young cast’s appearances.

“To answer your question with the kids, it is something we’re thinking about. One of the ideas we’ve talked about is shooting the first season and the second season very close to each other time-wise, because the kids, you know, from 11 to 13, is a big jump in kids’ lives. You can get away with 13 to 15, something like that. So we are going to have to think about scheduling and shooting so that they don’t grow too much between seasons. It is a consideration.”

Weintraub pressed Bloys on whether the team was aiming for a season-per-year release schedule or if there would be gap years between installments. In response, Bloys noted that while an annual schedule would be ideal, it’s not a guarantee. “I think an annual schedule would be tough, but it depends on how much is written ahead of time,” Bloys said, leaving the door open for a more flexible production timeline that better suits the material the team is working with.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of the Harry Potter series. The film series is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max