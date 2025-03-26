Let's hope the Hogwarts grounds have been reinforced for some reenactments of Bad Boys II and the freezers are stocked with Cornettos, because, according to Deadline, British actor-comedian Nick Frost is nearing a deal to play the beloved half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. If confirmed, the Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead star will step into the enormous boots once worn by the late Robbie Coltrane, who portrayed Hagrid across all eight films in the original Warner Bros. franchise.

Frost would join an already high-profile ensemble reportedly including John Lithgow as Professor Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape—all previously reported as nearing deals for the project. HBO declined to comment on the casting news, offering only a general statement: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

While official word hasn’t yet come down yet from the Ministry of Magic at WB, Frost himself may have hinted at the news last week. Fans began speculating about his involvement last week after he posted “It’s happening, it’s actually happening,” on Instagram—now, that might be a total coincidence or he couldn't help himself. Fair play. Adding fuel to the fire, eagle-eyed Reddit users noticed that Frost recently began following several cast members linked to the series, including Lithgow and Essiedu.

Frost is excellent casting for Hagrid, and there shouldn't be many complaints. He can be warm hearted and self-effacing, just like Hagrid, the warm-hearted gamekeeper and later Care of Magical Creatures professor, and one of the most popular and enduring characters in the series.

Who Is Nick Frost?

Frost is best known for his legendary contributions to the “Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy” (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End), alongside star Simon Pegg and director Edgar Wright. Frost also starred with Pegg in the iconic British comedy, Spaced, as well as the alien road-trip movie, Paul. He’s no stranger to the wizarding world by association either—Frost previously appeared opposite Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint in the Sky series Sick Note.

Frost will also be seen this summer in Universal’s live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake, set for release in June. Stay tuned to Collider for more Harry Potter casting updates, straight from the Daily Prophet.

