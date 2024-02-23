The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery teases J.K. Rowling's involvement in upcoming Harry Potter reboot TV series premiering in 2026.

After limiting the disgraced Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s involvement in the hugely anticipated reunion special that aired on the HBO Max streaming service a couple of years ago, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the choice to actually tease her potentially large participation in the upcoming television reboot of the series. The Harry Potter books will be re-adapted for the small screen, for a decade-long show set to premiere in 2026.

Zaslav announced the tentative release window during the company’s quarterly earnings call, as reported by The Wrap. He also said that he recently had a meeting with Rowling, who appears to still hold a degree of control over the creative direction of the franchise despite her vicious comments against the trans community. Rowling was closely involved in everything from the casting decisions to the writing of the Harry Potter movies, graduating to producing the later films and co-writing some of the spin-offs.

Zaslav said that the studio “couldn’t be more excited” for the reboot series, which is set to adapt all seven books in the Harry Potter series across 10 years. Casting hasn’t yet begun, and as per a recent update, the studio was fielding pitches from several writers. But it’s still unclear as to how involved Rowling will actually be. When the television reboot was first announced in 2023, it was said that the show would be produced “in partnership with” Rowling. In Zaslav’s own words:

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter.’The last film was made more than a dozen years ago. I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey [Bloys, CEO of HBO] and Channing [Dungey, chairperson of Warner Bros Television] and we spent some real time with JK and her team,” Zaslav said. “Both sides just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max. We’re aiming for a debut in 2026.”

Can't We Just Time-Turner This Idea Into Oblivion?

It wouldn’t take a swig of the Polyjuice Potion for most Harry Potter fans to admit that this might be grounds for a boycott. Rowling, in recent years, has become vocally anti-trans, even earning pointed condemnations from the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson — the three leads of the Harry Potter film series. And this, apparently, is the hill that she has chosen to die on. Betraying zero remorse for her hate speech and showing absolutely no signs of putting an end to her commentary, Rowling will presumably remain a controversial figure as the reboot series nears its release date.

The Wizarding World franchise, which includes eight Harry Potter movies and a Fantastic Beasts spin-off series that appears to have been abandoned after three films, has grossed a combined total of nearly $10 billion worldwide. The last film in the main franchise debuted in 2011, while the third Fantastic Beasts film opened to poor reviews and worse box office in 2022. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.