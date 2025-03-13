John Lithgow will soon be saying "Sherbert Lemon," as the acclaimed actor will be starring in Max's upcoming Harry Potter series as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore. While not much is known about Lithgow's portrayal of the iconic wizard, the actor recently provided some new tidbits about preparing for the role — and also gave some insight into something unique he shares with the prior Dumbledore, Michael Gambon.

Lithgow spoke about the role during an interview with Variety, admitting that he isn't as knowledgeable about Harry Potter as some of the superfans. "I don't know the Harry Potter canon by heart as 98% of the world's population seems to," Lithgow said. "It was a huge decision because it involves the next several years of my life. And I'm not young. I mean, this is the last big role I'll probably play." Lithgow went on, "As the kids grew older [in the books], you learn more and more about Dumbledore, and he became a much more surprising, complicated character. They have described this to me, and I’ve got to discover it for myself and make it my own." He added that there is an interesting parallel between him and Gambon, who portrayed Dumbledore in the last six Potter films:

"I was a huge admirer of Michael Gambon. I never met him, but I always kind of idolized him. And Michael Gambon and I happened to have the same birthday, so I thought that was a kind of wizard-like touch."

Lithgow is Taking the Role Seriously