Harry Potter fandom is keeping a close eye on John Lithgow after his casting as Professor Albus Dumbledore was confirmed in the upcoming series. Originally played by Richard Harris and later Michael Gambon in the movie franchise, Dumbledore has a BIG fan following and an even bigger impact on the story, so it's natural that fans are curious about Lithgow’s portrayal of the beloved character.

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore (yes, that’s his full name) is the most eccentric character in the Wizarding World, he can take care of a handful of Death Eaters as easily as he carries his brightly colored decorative robes. Not only is he a kind soul when dealing with his students, but he is also the only wizard who went toe-to-toe with both Grindewald and Voldemort. In a new podcast, when Lithgow was asked about prep for the upcoming series, he gave an unusual insight into the character, saying,

You know, Dumbledore, he's kind of this nuclear weapon. He only goes off very, very occasionally. And I don't think it's gonna be that hard a job.

Probably what Lithgow is talking about is the side of Dumbledore that the movies didn’t show. Like before the Battle of Astronomy Tower, there’s a whole sequence in the book where Harry and Dumbledor make their way from Hogsmeade to Hogwarts Castel after seeing the dark mark. In another instance, when Barty Crouch Jr was apprehended in the books, Dumbledore kept him contained, alone while Professor McGonagall and Snape were fulfilling his orders. But in these distressing moments, too, the beloved headmaster was always calm.

John Lithgow Is Revisiting the Harry Potter Movies

Lithgow is among the best actors of his generation. He has entertained us with each role, small or big, heroic or villainous, that he has picked, and going by his portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Crown, he’s well equipped to play an Englishman. He’s stepping in a role that comes with great expectations, and he seems to understand that as he told Collider, "It’s pretty scary, but it’s certainly not anything I would dream of saying no to. Look, I’m about to turn 80 next year. I’ll be 80, I’ll be 86 or 7 at the wrap party for this one. It’s a wonderful winding down role.” He further shared, “I’m really excited about it and just revisiting Harry Potter in depth these days. I just want to do it justice."

The Harry Potter series will start filming this summer in England. No release date has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.