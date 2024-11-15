As the new adaptation of the Harry Potter novels moves forward at HBO, fans have been paying close attention to any piece of news that provides any indication of how it will all play out. This week, two fan-favorite cast members of the film series spoke out about how they feel about passing over the baton to to another duo: James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins, spoke to Variety when they hosted Wizards of Baking on the Food Network.

During the interview, the Phelps twins commented about the richness of the Harry Potter universe and commented that it isn't that surprising that the story could be adapted into a baking competition because the wizards' universe was planned down to every detail. Then, when asked about what they expect from the new Fred and George Weasley that are bound to be revealed to the world in the coming years, Oliver commented:

"I think we will always be associated with those characters. Whatever happens in the TV series — which we know as much as anyone else does to be honest with you — I think people will always see us as Fred and George to a point. Obviously, the guys who will go on and take our characters in that adaptation of it, they’ll do their thing and we wish them nothing but the best. Just don’t be as good as us!"

'Harry Potter' Fans Will Have to Be Extremely Patient

Image via Warner Bros

Even though the wheels have been moving to get the Harry Potter series — which has been announced as a seven-season project in which each installment adapts one book from the saga — rolling, fans still have a long wait ahead of them. This week, HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys revealed to Collider that the network isn't expecting to release the series earlier than 2027. However, the casting process is already taking place, and it looks like HBO is eyeing Mark Rylance to play one of the most important characters of the franchise, Albus Dumbledore.

Even though it will be a long time until we finally sit down to watch Harry Potter, it makes sense that its development would take such a long time. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials) has to pretty much map out seven seasons in advance, and it's pretty much a given that HBO will take their time to select the new boy who lived, since every decision the series makes will be scrutinized by long-time fans.

