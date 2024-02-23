The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery plans to release their new Harry Potter series in 2026.

The confirmation of J.K. Rowling's involvement has raised concerns from fans.

A cast has not been announced yet for the series.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav, must’ve whispered the magical words—wingardium leviosa—as the previously announced Harry Potter series is taking flight with a release window set for 2026. The subtle, yet grand reveal came during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on February 23. Along with information surrounding the project’s release, Zaslav also painted a more vibrant picture of the planning going on behind the scenes, including the possibly triggering information that J.K. Rowling will be getting her hands dirty alongside the rest of the creative team. In his statement, the head of Warner Bros. Discovery said,

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter . The last film was made more than a dozen years ago. I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey [ Bloys , CEO of HBO] and Channing [ Dungey , chairperson of Warner Bros. Television] and we spent some real time with JK and her team. Both sides just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max. We’re aiming for a debut in 2026.”

From the moment of its inception, dedicated fans of the book series-turned-movie-turned-stage-play have been leery about how an episodic project centered around the Wizarding World would play out. Despite the fact that the Fantastic Beasts prequel series of films crumbled under the pressure, the folks at HBO are hoping that if they poke at the original story enough, there will be plenty more money magic where that came from. Most recently, it was revealed that the studio was hearing pitches from writers and gathering intel on how they could see the title reaching new audiences. Yes, we know what you’re thinking. If this is going to serve as a direct reboot of the seven books and eight films, why would anyone need to make pitches? Who knows, but it certainly doesn’t give us much hope for the show that’s to arrive in two years’ time.

J.K. Rowling’s Presence: Helpful Or Hindering?

As we all well know, Rowling is the scribe behind the original set of books that took the world by storm well over 20 years ago in 1997. Since taking a monstrous step into the limelight, Rowling’s interviews with the press put that of iconic queens like Reneé Rapp and Dakota Johnson to shame, as she’s continuously touted some incredibly divisive views along the way. Despite losing cash over her stances, Rowling certainly isn’t losing any sleep, and with Zaslav allowing the author to take part in the series adaptation, it looks like her finances are about to go back into the black.

While we wait for more information to come our way, including casting and an official release date, you can check out the teaser for the Harry Potter series below and read everything we know about it here in our guide.