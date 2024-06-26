The Big Picture Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod will lead the Harry Potter TV series, bringing impressive credentials to the magical world.

The highly anticipated series is set to debut in 2024, with J.K. Rowling still involved despite controversy.

Warner Bros. aims to reignite the beloved franchise, promising a decade of new stories for fans worldwide.

Warner Bros.' Harry Potter television series has found itself a showrunner and, in a sign of how important the series is to Warners, they've drafted in a heavyweight to oversee the seven seasons set to be adapted from J.K. Rowling's novels. Following some speculation, it's now been confirmed that Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod will be captaining the Hogwarts ship for the series, which is set to air on HBO and Max, and she brings with her quite the impressive CV, while Mylod needs no introduction as one of the key forces behind Succession from its inception. Gardiner will be the head writer, while Mylod will be directing the series.

Gardiner has most recently been involved as an executive producer and writer on series like Killing Eve, His Dark Materials and, perhaps most importantly for Warners, Succession, the critically adored HBO series which wrapped up last season in a hail of awards for both its writing team and cast. Deadline had previously suggested that Gardiner was seen as one of the frontrunners for the position at the start of February, but now she has secured her place at head of the table inside the Great Hall, and has the responsibility of bringing the Wizarding World to a new generation. She serves as show runner, while Mylod will executive produce and direct a number of episodes.

The Harry Potter series is set to be produced by Brontë Film and TV, under the leadership of Rowling's agent Neil Blair, and Warner Bros Television. Blair, alongside Brontë CEO Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman, the producer of the original movies, who is currently in discussions to serve as an executive producer, will oversee the production.

When Will the 'Harry Potter' Series Be Released?

During the quarter earnings call on February 23, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the company intended to release the series in 2024, as well as inferring that Rowling — armed with all of her transphobic baggage — would be a key part of the creative endeavours of the production staff.

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter . The last film was made more than a dozen years ago. I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey [Bloys , CEO of HBO] and Channing [Dungey , chairperson of Warner Bros. Television] and we spent some real time with JK and her team. Both sides just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max. We’re aiming for a debut in 2026.”

While we await concrete details on the show, including casting and an official release date