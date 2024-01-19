The Big Picture The Harry Potter reboot series is still in progress at Max, with Warner Bros. considering pitches from writers next week.

The series will focus on the format and premise, which may seem unusual since the story is already established in seven books.

JK Rowling's involvement in the decision-making process is unknown, but she is expected to be involved. No release date has been announced.

In news that many will find disappointing, as well as surprising, it seems the Harry Potter reboot series is still well on its way at Max, with a report from Deadline this evening claiming that Warner Bros. will be hearing pitches from an eclectic group of writers next week. The pitches will focus on exactly what kind of format or premise the show will take, which seems slightly unusual given that the series is made up of seven books, set over seven years, which should make the general idea of the series fairly straightforward to adapt.

Deadline claims that writers Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran and Michael Lesslie are among the names shortlisted by Warner Bros. to present their ideas to the studio and their streaming service, who appear to be putting all of their eggs into the Wizarding World basket in an attempt to once again capture lightning in a bottle. Deadline adds that controversial Potter creator JK Rowling is expected to be involved in the decision-making process of the series, but her involvement up until this point is currently unknown.

Deadline adds that the first round of pitches were believed to have taken place this week in Los Angeles, with the next round of pitches transferring to the UK once the options have been narrowed down, and that pitches for spin-offs within the Wizarding World will also be considered. Although, given the absolute travesty that was the Fantastic Beasts series, perhaps it would be best to stay in the Potter lane. Unless it's a Marauders spin-off. Then we can talk. The process is believed to be in its very early stages.

What Writers Are in Contention for the 'Harry Potter' TV Series?

The writers in question have a series of successful projects in their past which would make them suitable for the gig. Hillier was the executive producer of the Netflix and BBC fantasy series The Last Kingdom and its spinoff movie The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, while Jordan is the creator of the Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Moran is a British writer who created the Amazon series The Devil’s Hour, featuring Peter Capaldi. His work also includes contributions to the Amazon science fiction series The Feed and the police drama Wild Bill, starring Rob Lowe. Lesslie is perhaps the most prestigious of the names involved, known for his writing work on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. He was also the executive producer of AMC’s adaptation of John Le Carré's The Little Drummer Girl, starring Florence Pugh, Michael Shannon, and Alexander Skarsgård.

There is currently no release date for the untitled Harry Potter series.