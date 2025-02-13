There hasn't been any official word yet on who will be heading to Hogwarts for Warner Bros.' and Max's upcoming Harry Potter television series, though casting rumors have abounded. However, one person who claims to know some details about the show is Jason Isaacs, who portrayed the villainous Death Eater Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. So while details remain unclear, it seems some people connected to the Wizarding World are in the know.

"Oh, I know who they're casting. They're incredible actors," Isaacs told ScreenRant in an interview. He wouldn't elaborate on any specifics, but added, "[I know] some of them, yeah. And they're incredible actors." One thing Isaacs did speak about, though, was the creative process for the upcoming series, which counts Mark Mylod of Succession fame as its showrunner. "It's being done by the same people who did the films and Mark Mylod's running it, who is a brilliant showrunner," Isaacs said, adding:

"I worked with him years ago on Entourage, but he ran, he did lots of Game of Thrones. We did Succession as well. It's a phenomenally talented man, and they don't need any advice from me."

Rumors Have Abounded for the Harry Potter Show