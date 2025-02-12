A legendary wizard needs a legendary actor, and HBO may have found just the right one. Six-time Emmy winner John Lithgow is reportedly in final negotiations to take on the hugely important role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series, according to a report by Deadline this afternoon. HBO have declined to comment on the story from Deadline, saying:

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

HBO’s Harry Potter series is helmed by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials) and director/executive producer Mark Mylod. The show is being developed as a long-running adaptation, with each season focusing on one book in the seven-novel saga. Filming will take place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same location where the original Harry Potter films were shot. The series is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

Why John Lithgow Would Be a Unique Choice to Play Albus Dumbledore