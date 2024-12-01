The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is filled with magical personalities that have helped make the films and novels huge successes. While a great part of its characters are Gryffindors, some of the most interesting fall into the house of Slytherin, which is home to a variety of characters.

Although the magical house has long been associated with complex, misunderstood, and flawed personalities who challenge viewers' perceptions, it has offered them plenty of ambitious, brave, and resourceful characters, too. From unredeemable antagonists like He Who Must Not Be Named to lesser-known characters such as Andromeda Tonks, these are some of the best Slytherin characters, ranked by likability.

10 Lord Voldemort

Played by Ralph Fiennes

Image via Waner Bros. Pictures

Ralph Fiennes' memorable on-screen counterpart is not only one of Harry Potter's most poignant characters — he is the main antagonist in the series after all — but also one of the most iconic fictional villains of all time. His dramatic flair and fearsome persona have cemented Fiennes' character as a staple personality in pop culture.

Voldemort's lack of redemption arc and redeeming qualities in his single-minded pursuit of power make him an unlikable character for many fans, though some also appreciate his charismatic and intelligent nature as well as his childhood backstory. Still, it would be a lie to say that he is not a crucial part of the films — there would be no Harry Potter without He Who Must Not Be Named, which is why he deserves a place on this list.

9 Bellatrix Lestrange

Played by Helena Bonham Carter

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Helena Bonham Carter is one of the most talented stars of her generation, and her theatrical portrayal of the powerful Slytherin witch Bellatrix Lestrange does not disappoint. The polarizing character is equally fascinating and chilling, with her alarming intense loyalty — bordering on obsession — to Voldemort playing a huge part in the movies.

It's not difficult to admire Bellatrix's talents and powers as an avid witch, as well as her larger-than-life presence in the films. However, she is hardly one of the most likable Slytherin characters, particularly considering that she has put innocent people through hell, including fan-favorite characters like Sirius Black (Gary Oldman). Even though she is a well-written and complex female character, Bellatrix showcases no redeeming qualities or the slightest remorse for her actions, much like Voldemort.

8 Narcissa Malfoy

Played by Helen McCrory

Image via Warner Bros.

While the late Helen McCrory might be better known for her amazing efforts in the Netflix crime drama Peaky Blinders, she has also stood out with her role in Harry Potter. Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), plays a crucial role as a Death Eater in the franchise, with her complex morality evoking mixed feelings in general audiences.

Although a prejudiced and bigoted character, Narcissa is also cunning, fiercely loyal, and ambitious. Plus, she actually showcases the potential for redemption (unlike her husband Lucius) by distancing herself from Voldemort and prioritizing her son's safety. All of this, in addition to her maternal strength and unconditional love for her family, makes McCrory's matriarch character a bit more sympathetic and interesting to general audiences, whereas her husband, for one, is way more of a one-dimensional character.

7 Draco Malfoy

Played by Tom Felton

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Felton's Draco, Harry's school rival and a member of the pure-blood family, is another controversial character — and understandably so. Starting as an antagonist but growing into a more nuanced personality with a chance at redemption, Draco is also a character that evokes mixed emotions from fans and sparks conversation around whether he deserves sympathy.

Draco is far from being a traditionally "good" character, but the significant evolution of his complex character arc and his sad backstory make him a reasonably liked character; some fans appreciate his depth and acknowledge his unfair treatment while also recognizing all the bad things he has done, including the frequent bullying of his peers and his superiority complex. Although he lacks accountability and never explicitly apologizes for the harm he has caused, Draco has ultimately earned the sympathy of many fans.

6 Severus Snape

Played by Alan Rickman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Much like Draco, Alan Rickman's Severus Snape is a highly debated character in the Harry Potter universe, with his journey from a bitter antagonist to a tragic hero fascinating global audiences. Considered one of the most tragic characters of all time, Snape is a multifaceted personality with a complicated past and unrequited love that haunts him until the very end.

Considering all the questionable things he has done, including the harsh and abusive treatment of his students, it's not difficult to recognize that Snape really wasn't a good person. However, because he was ultimately on the good side morally, his redemption arc has touched many viewers. Fans who appreciate flawed characters find Rickman's on-screen counterpart memorable and even likable, believing that his complexity makes him more interesting.

5 Regulus Black

Portrayed by Tom Moorcroft

Image via Warner Bros

Despite being a relatively minor character (Tom Moorcroft portrayed him in a photograph during a flashback scene), Regulus was mentioned a few times early on in the books. The Black family member is known for discovering the Dark Lord's creation of at least one Horcrux and the reason for his immortality, which led him to turn against him by sacrificing himself in the process.

Despite being far from a popular character when compared to others on this list, Regulus' bravery and courage have earned him many admirers in the Harry Potter universe, particularly those who read the book. Although he starts as a loyal Death Eater, Regulus does not shy away from doing what he believes is right, undergoing a significant awakening and dying a tragic, quiet hero.

4 Leta Lestrange

Played by Zoë Kravitz

Image via Warner Bros.

Zoë Kravitz's Leta Lestrange has only appeared in a film so far (The Crimes of Grindelwald). However, she has proven to be an interesting, layered character who comes from a troubled family and has undergone major traumatic events, including the accidental killing of her half-brother, which she feels deeply guilty about. Leta is directly connected to the infamous Lestranges.

Lestrange is a true breath of fresh air — in contrast to many "evil" Slytherin characters who don't show remorse, Leta is emotionally vulnerable and conflicted, with Kravitz's performance perfectly embodying her grace and elegance despite her tumultuous past. It is not surprising that she comes across as a likable character despite her tragic doings, and her ultimate redemption and self-sacrifice have earned her the sympathy of many fans.

3 Merlin

Mentioned in the 'Harry Potter' Books

Image via Warner Bros.

Although he is not a central character in the Harry Potter series, Merlin is a highly important historical figure within the broader Wizarding World, with the books referencing him many times. Merlin is celebrated as one of the greats; not only was he an iconic Slytherin, but he was a true symbol of excellence in magic.

Despite his limited characterization and ambiguity, this Harry Potter character has earned the attention of many thanks to how inspirational he was and how he has influenced magical tradition. Although Merlin is not directly involved in the narrative, he still enriches the series' worldbuilding. Considering that Merlin is also an iconic figure in folklore and Western mythology, fans who are fascinated by these two things can easily be drawn to his character.

2 Horace Slughorn

Played by Jim Broadbent

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Equal parts charming and ambitious, Jim Broadbent's Slughorn takes a central role in Harry's story; he becomes the Potions Master at Hogwarts once again in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, coming across as a likable and interesting character, despite often being driven by self-interest.

It's safe to say that Slughorn is one of the best Slytherin characters in the Wizarding World; unlike many others, he is affable and generous, with a genuine interest in helping others. What also makes him so likable is how he demonstrates his softer side to some of his friends, revealing himself to be a loyal character who brings a humorous touch to the films and lightens up the mood. His guilt over the past and willingness to help Harry make him a sympathetic character worthy of viewers' admiration as well.

1 Andromeda Tonks

Mentioned in the 'Harry Potter' Books

Image via Warner Bros.

Mother to Lupin's (David Thewlis) true love, Nymphadora Tonks (Natalia Tena), Andromeda Tonks does not have a significant role in the main series. However, she has become a fan-favorite for her acts of bravery, including how she has rejected the Blacks' family values, choosing to marry a Muggle-born and being a loving and loyal mother to Nymphadora.

It's not difficult to grasp why Andromeda is Sirius Black's favorite cousin; like Oldman's rebellious character, she does not follow the same prejudiced beliefs as the rest of her family, fully rejecting their ideologies instead. Despite being quiet in her battles and not being in the spotlight often, unlike other characters who have more of a bigger impact on the main events, she is a morally strong and genuinely likable Slytherin who puts those she loves above status.

