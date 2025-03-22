14 years after the final movie came out, Harry Potter is still such a cultural giant that HBO is making a TV adaptation of it. That should be an interesting project, as several of those books may indeed have enough material to support an entire season's worth of episodes each. However, it's also hard to imagine that it'll have the same impact as the films did. Fans who grew up with them will never stop loving them, and a lot of that has to do with the characters. Practically every member of the new cast has enormous shoes to fill; the actors will need to navigate the monumental task of having to differentiate themselves from the wonderful original interpretations while staying true to the books. And they will play these roles for a decade, apparently.

There are many reasons why we love the original cast, from the visual design of the characters to their legendary line deliveries. The titular character has plenty of great quotes, for instance, but Severus Snape has better ones. Played brilliantly by Alan Rickman, Snape is not a fan of Harry—which he makes perfectly clear—and it's difficult to tell throughout the films whether he's on Dumbledore's side or Voldemort's. The ambiguity of this character is every bit as appealing as his open disdain for Harry and company. Also, being the potion teacher, Snape's love for his craft is one of several interesting details that complicate his dark, gloomy, intimidating presence. Below are perhaps Snape's ten best quotes, ranked by how deeply they explore his character, how well (often humorously) they illustrate his personality, how well they serve their films' narratives, and how gracefully they keep his loyalties a mystery.

10 "You just bought yourself a month's detention, McLaggen."

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

This quote isn't the most important one Snape has ever uttered, but it's definitely among the man's funniest moments. At a party, Snape opens a curtain to find McLaggen and Mr. Potter. Right on cue, McLaggen vomits on the professor's robe. Watching the kid slowly get back up, we know he's in some deep trouble. Snape's reaction is precisely what you'd hope it to be: he slowly looks up until he's staring right into the kid's face, and says, "You just bought yourself a month's detention, McLaggen."

What makes this even better is the way he immediately follows that up with "Not so quick, Potter" as Harry tries to escape. All of this comes in a totally deadpan delivery, and he's not even looking at Harry when he tells him to stop in his tracks. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is one of the funnier films in the franchise, and this moment is a highlight that makes us love the movie-Snape as much as the book-Snape.