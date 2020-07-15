These ‘Harry Potter’ Sneakers Let You Look Like the Boy Who Lived His Best Life

If you’re a huge Harry Potter fan, or a sneaker collector, or someone who just wants their feet to look like wizards (or all of the above), K-Swiss is putting out a pretty righteous shoe exclusive to the Wizarding World Shop, meaning you have to be a member of the Harry Potter Fan Club to score a pair. The Harry Potter x K-Swiss Firebolt Hypercourt Express 2, a name that I assume is some kind of forbidden curse, will be available on the shop beginning July 23 at 11am PST. However, Gold subscribers will be granted an early access period beginning July 22 at 11am PST.

Each pair is designed to look like a Quidditch broom, and I must say, they look pretty dang sharp. Especially that wood grain! Also, according to the website, each pair comes in a box complete with a special Enchanted Key that can be scanned with the Wizarding World app for “an extra surprise.” Furthermore, the tissue paper encasing the shoes is a mock-up of the Daily Prophet newspaper, although none of the images move in this one. (If yours does indeed feature moving images, consider notifying someone immediately.) Finally, any fans ordering the sneakers in Great Britain have a chance to receive one of 20 golden snitches. If you happen to be one of the lucky seekers to find one, you can snap a picture of it and share it on Twitter or Instagram for a chance to have your photo featured on the Wizarding World’s social media channels.

The Firebolt (for brevity’s sake) is an admittedly attractive package, and considering its a Fan Club exclusive, it’ll likely drive a pretty high price on secondary markets. The Wizarding World Shop conspicuously does not list a price for the sneakers, which is even more reason to try to get a pair early if you’re even the slightest bit interested. They’re the exact shoe Harry would wear to fill Malfoy with even more bitter envy after going several rounds earlier in the Quidditch draft. For more cool gear, check out this crazy LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System that is likely also destined to be ransomed on eBay.