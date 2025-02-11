Harry Potter fans have time to go back to the Wizarding World, as Warner Bros is re-releasing the movies in the theaters. The first feature in the franchise Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone, based on where you live) is coming to the big screen starting February 13, Fandango has announced.

The movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively, have defined a generation and their love for the franchise based on novels by J. K. Rowling. The Sorcerer’s Stone kickstarts the franchise with an adaptation of the first book of the same name and introduces us to the magical school of Hogwarts, and its many loveable characters. We follow the trio as they enter their first year in Hogwarts, discover new things, and come face to face with Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

The cast also includes Robbie Coltrane, Richard Harris, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Julie Walters, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Devon Murray, Alfred Enoch, James and Oliver Phelps, and many more. The film was a massive success, garnering over $1 billion at the box office and launching the careers of our many favorite artists today. The feature has an 80 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and is always revered as one of the best-adapted films in the franchise. The success of the film spawned the whole franchise, various theme parks, and an upcoming TV series.

What Do We Know About ‘Harry Potter’ Series?

Fans were overjoyed (and a little skeptical) when WBD announced a series based on the iconic books, which the studio aims to cover in about ten seasons, the same time frame required for the movies. It will begin filming in the summer of 2025 and currently, an open casting call is out for the lead trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Furthermore, Rowling is expected to be involved in the decision-making process of the upcoming series. The fact that kids grow up faster than we can imagine and that Harry Potter books cover the preteen and early teenage years of the trio, Max CEO Casey Bloys previously revealed to Collider that the makers have a plan to shoot seasons back to back. He revealed,

“To answer your question with the kids, it is something we’re thinking about. One of the ideas we’ve talked about is shooting the first season and the second season very close to each other time-wise, because the kids, you know, from 11 to 13, is a big jump in kids’ lives. You can get away with 13 to 15, something like that. So we are going to have to think about scheduling and shooting so that they don’t grow too much between seasons. It is a consideration.”

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will apparate in theaters again on February 13.