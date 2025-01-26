The Harry Potter franchise introduces many spells over eight films, each with its own unique qualities, but no one masters them quite like the titular character (Daniel Radcliffe). Despite being raised by Muggles without any idea he's a wizard, Harry quickly proves his cleverness and intelligence through his spellcasting in his first year at Hogwarts. As he's continually tested and put in mortal danger year after year, Harry's aptitude for advanced magic grows until he has a pretty impressive arsenal of spells at his disposal. Eventually, it helps make him, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) unbeatable in their fight against Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

Throughout the series, Harry keeps his moral standards intact by using spells that don't gravely injure or kill anyone, not even Death Eaters or the Dark Lord himself. Being the Chosen One ensures that Harry learns and masters some of the most difficult spells at an abnormally young age, but he never forgets the tried and true charms that every witch and wizard relies on. Harry is a great wizard with immense, natural power, but he never shows off his abilities with amazing displays of unbeatable magic. He doesn't need to. Every spell he uses is chosen carefully, even as he's stressed or in danger, and he gets it right every time. However, only certain spells define Harry as a wizard.

10 Accio

The Summoning Charm

Harry uses the summoning charm Accio many times throughout the film series. He uses it extensively in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, most notably when summoning his Firebolt during the Triwizard Tournament's first task against the dragons. Later, after battling Voldemort in the graveyard, Harry uses the spell to summon the Triwizard Cup, which had been turned into a Portkey. Later, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Harry uses Accio to find the Essence of Dittany in Hermione's bag quickly and while trying to locate Salazar Slytherin's locket in Dolores Umbridge's (Imelda Staunton) office.

Throughout the series, Harry seems to like Accio's efficiency. It's the first spell he attempts when trying to find something. Even when he's looking for something heavily protected by magic that won't come with the simple spell, he always rules it out first. Despite its simpleness, Accio is one of Harry's most used spells, whether the item comes to him or not.

9 Ascendio

The Ascension Charm

Ascendio, the ascending charm, only appears in the films, most notably in Goblet of Fire. During the second task of the Triwizard Tournament, after Harry rescues Ron and Fleur's (Clémence Poésy) sister, Gabrielle Delecour (Angelica Mandy), Grindylows attack them as the effects of Harry's underwater breathing apparatus, Gillyweed, wear off. Losing air quickly, Harry uses Ascendio to shoot him out of the Black Lake.

Ascendio seems to pop up in the series exactly when Harry needs it. Putting that aside, it's still pretty impressive that he thinks of the rarely used but extremely handy charm as he quickly loses air when being dragged down by Grindylows. Thinking quickly on his feet like this shows Harry's fight or flight response. Recalling a mostly unused spell while under pressure and in danger, shows that Harry is in the fight category.

8 Stupefy

The Stunning Charm

Every witch and wizard has Stupefy, the stunning charm, in their defensive spell arsenal, and Harry is no different. Stupefy is one of the spells he teaches Dumbledore's Army, and he uses it several times throughout the series. In Deathly Hallows: Part 1, he uses the charm while battling two Death Eaters in a café in London. Then, in the Ministry of Magic, he stuns Umbridge once he realizes she has Salazar Slytherin's locket. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Harry uses the spell against a Death Eater during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Harry is never afraid to use Stupefy when dealing with a foe. Like Expelliarmus, the disarming spell, Stupefy allows him to attack his opponent without killing them, which Harry isn't capable of due to his firmly intact moral compass. Harry learns Stupefy early in his school days at Hogwarts as he's in danger from the start of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. After using Stupefy for years, though, it's impressive that Harry can even aim the spell at a flying Death Eater.

7 Dissendium

The One-Eyed Witch Spell

In J.K. Rowling's series, Dissendium is a spell that opens a secret passageway behind the statue of a one-eyed witch at Hogwarts that leads to Honeydukes in Hogsmeade. Harry learns of the passageway from Fred and George Weasley (James and Oliver Phelps) after they give him the Marauder's Map in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. However, they don't mention the spell. Still, Harry does use Dissendium on screen, just way later in Deathly Hallows: Part 1. When Harry and Hermione try destroying Salazar Slytherin's locket, Dissendium is the first spell he uses to get it to open. It doesn't work because the locket is a Horcrux and can only be destroyed by something impregnated with Basilisk venom.

Dissendium seems to be used as an overall opening charm in the film series. However, since it's not used to open the open-eyed witch passageway, viewers of the film would mistake it for another destroying spell like Reductor or Incendio. Regardless, Harry uses Dissendium with confidence and expertise, even though it doesn't work in opening the locket. It's one of the more useful spells he has under his belt.