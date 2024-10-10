There are hundreds of spells in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which all have their unique uses, effects, and abilities. Some are used for utility's sake, and others are intended to be used against other wizards, though these are usually mild and have no permanent or long-standing effects. For example, the spell Stupefy only stuns the person on the receiving end, and Petrificus Totalus only renders them immobile but very much alive.

However, some spells, though not always intentionally, can be very dangerous if placed into the wrong hands. If they are taught at all, they must be taught in a controlled environment where there is minimal potential for any accidents because some of these could kill someone if misused. These are the most dangerous spells in the Wizarding World, ranked by their potential for chaos, injury, destruction, or even death.

10 Incendio

Effect: Creates fire

Now, Incendio isn't the most dangerous because it actually is among the most useful spells. Basically, the spell conjures a small bit of flame used for setting things on fire. Sure, it can have its offensive purposes, but for the most part, wizards and witches use it to light torches or fireplaces throughout the movies. It's pretty basic and is actually taught to Hogwarts students.

However, its nature in dealing with fire means there is definitely a danger to using it. Like in real life, if you play with fire, you can get burned. Those who accidentally cast the spell in the wrong place or misuse it can set their house on fire. Its simplistic nature means that this hasn't really happened very often at all, but that doesn't change the fact that there is still a lot of potential for destruction or even death when using this spell, especially if improperly.

9 Bombarda

Effect: Causes an explosion

Bombarda is first shown in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban when Hermione (Emma Watson) uses it to forcefully open Sirius Black's (Gary Oldman) cell at Hogwarts. At a base level, it causes only a small explosion, which isn't likely to harm anyone unless specifically aimed to do so. However, it has been shown that when modified, it can certainly maim or even kill.

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the villainous Professor Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) uses it on the wall of the Room of Requirement once she discovers the underground operation of Dumbledore's Army. Only, she modifies it to be more powerful, using Bombarda Maxima, which doesn't just cause a small, insignificant puff but rather blows the entire wall open, sending rubble and dust flying in all directions. Quite frankly, Umbridge is lucky she didn't kill anybody, considering how people were inside the room at the time. In other circumstances, Bombarda could most definitely result in some grievous bodily harm or could bring an entire building down.

8 Reducto

Effect: Destroys objects

Reducto is a spell taught in Defence Against the Dark Arts and a signature spell of Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. She shows some skill with it when Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) trains Dumbledore's Army on using it and later uses it when confronted with a squad of Death Eaters in the showdown at the Ministry of Magic. The initial purpose of the spell is to destroy an object, but it can also result in an explosion, depending on the size or nature of the object.

In the Ministry of Magic, Ginny's use of it winds up bringing the entire room down on their heads. The shelves full of crystal balls begin to wobble and fall, knocking each other over like dominoes and nearly killing everyone in the room. More often than not, this spell does exactly what it should and not much else, but it still has the potential for catastrophic destruction and serious injury.

7 Confringo

Effect: Causes a fiery explosion

Confringo is another explosive spell, albeit far more dangerous than the others because it isn't just a magical explosion but a fiery one. So not only is there the risk of blowing things sky-high, but also the risk of setting them on fire, too. It is used by both Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and Harry during their final confrontation, hitting not only a group of Death Eaters but destroying a Hogwarts courtyard, too.

It's a spell that is certainly intended to be used offensively, as it's hard to imagine a context where both a giant explosion and fire would be needed. In short, Confringo is dangerous because it's supposed to be. It is intended to blow things up with the sole purpose of causing as much harm or destruction as possible. It only escapes being among the most risky spells because there are ways to defend against it, like most other spells.

6 Crucio

Effect: Causes the target excruciating pain

Crucio is an unforgivable curse that causes the target to feel immense pain. It is commonly used as a measure of torture by dark wizards. In most circumstances, the person being targeted by the spell will have zero aftereffects or injuries and will likely be just fine after they experience this pain, but if it is used for long enough, it has been shown to have severe consequences.

In the movies and the books, it is mentioned that Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) lives with his grandmother because, during the First Wizarding War, Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham-Carter) used this curse on his parents for a ridiculous amount of time, which left them alive but in a vegetative state. If one were to use this curse for too long, it could ruin someone's entire life, turning their brains to mush. Naturally, Crucio is also dangerous because it is literally intended to hurt people, and, like the other Unforgivable Curses, there is a means of reversing its effects or countering it.

5 Legilimens

Effect: Allows the caster to see into the target's mind

Legilimens is a spell used by Professor Snape (Alan Rickman) on Harry Potter numerous times throughout Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as part of a recurring set of lessons that will allow Harry to block Voldemort from entering his mind. As such, this spell is intended to do just that: it allows the caster to take a deep dive into the memories, thoughts, and feelings of a person, which is usually far from a pleasant experience.

It's lucky that Harry isn't some military official or something because this spell could be disastrous if used by the wrong person. Think about it: some dark wizard could easily use this devilish spell to see into the mind of a military leader, acquiring nuclear launch codes or something. Nobody in the series actually uses the spell for that reason, but that doesn't change the fact that the potential is still there. Even in less extreme circumstances, it could easily be used to find an individual's darkest secrets and use them for blackmail or extortion.

4 Imperio

Effect: Forces the target to obey the caster's every command

Much like Legillimens, this spell isn't inherently deadly; in the right context, it could literally end the world as we know it, though. Imperio is an Unforgivable Curse, which means that there's nothing the target can do to protect against it or prevent it from happening. If one were affected by it, they would essentially become a slave to the caster, forced to obey every command of theirs while in a trance-like state.

Yes, it could be practical and have life-saving abilities, such as forcing a violent person to stand down, but there are two sides to the coin. It could also be used to force others to kill, or worse, give up nuclear launch codes, assuming it's the right person. Again, this never actually happens in the series (which is quite puzzling, to be honest), but that morbid possibility still exists, and it's not one that's pleasant to think about.