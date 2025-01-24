Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) is one of the most powerful and intelligent witches in the Harry Potter franchise, and it doesn't exactly take her long to become regarded as such. Before even stepping foot in Hogwarts, Hermione makes it her priority to memorize all her textbooks and master some pretty impressive spells. During the first few weeks of school and while she becomes friends with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione masters a decent and sizable arsenal of spells. They come in handy when the trio finds themselves in some difficult situations.

Hermione's expert spellcasting and her uncanny ability to know exactly which spell will get her, Harry, and Ron out of mortal danger or any other tense situation only get better as the film series progresses. Without her and her many powers, Harry and Ron would hardly be able to stop any of the dark forces they encounter during their time at Hogwarts and abroad. However, certain spells define Hermione better than others.

10 Reparo

The Mending Charm

Hermione first demonstrates the mending charm Reparo in her first scene in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. She witnesses Ron attempting a spell, and when it doesn't work, she shows off her magical abilities by repairing Harry's glasses, which are tapped together in the middle. In the following film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Hermione runs into Harry as he and Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) go to Flourish and Blotts in Diagon Alley. Harry had broken his glasses while coming through the Flu Network, but his friend wasted no time repairing them again.

Hermione is the first wizard to perform Reparo on-screen in the franchise, so she makes it memorable. It's impressive that she can do it before stepping foot in Hogwarts. It works to impress Ron and Harry, but as spells go, Reparo isn't exactly difficult. Hermione will be capable of much more once she gets engrossed in her classes.

9 Homenum Revelio

The Human Revealing Charm

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, after being attacked by Death Eaters in London, Harry, Ron, and Hermione go to the only safe house they know of in the area, Sirius' (Gary Oldman) family home, 12 Grimmauld Place. When they arrive, an apparition of Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) appears and tries to frighten them into leaving. Hermione guesses Mad-Eye Moody (Brendan Gleeson) put it in place to scare away Snape (Alan Rickman). She then performs the Human Revealing Charm, Homenum Revelio, to check if they are alone in the house, which, thankfully, they are.

Homenum Revelio is used for the first time in Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It is a very useful spell, especially for the trio, who are hiding out and must ensure they're alone wherever they stay. Considering all the spells Hermione uses in the franchise, this one isn't too memorable, but it packs a punch when needed.