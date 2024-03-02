The Big Picture Imperio: Bend someone to your will with this useful, albeit unforgivable, spell. Great for stopping reckless driving or handling a rude person.

Incendio: Light things on fire with this spell. Handy for lighting candles or fireplaces, just be careful not to cause a huge inferno.

Protego: Protect yourself from magical and physical projectiles with this shield spell. Useful in a dangerous Wizarding World.

There are a ton of spells explored throughout the Harry Potter films. Some of them are, admittedly, pretty niche, such as the one that Professor McGonagall (Dame Maggie Smith) uses to transform a bird into a goblet. In what context would one ever need to do that? On the other hand, some spells are more commonly used in the movies, and that's because they're just so handy.

Some of these handy hexes are mostly just for convenience's sake, but that doesn't change the fact that it would still be great to have if you were late for a Quidditch match or something. Some of them are potentially life-changing though, should their powers end up in the right hands.

10 Imperio

Effect: Bends the target to the user's will

Image via Warner Bros.

Okay, okay, so this one's an Unforgivable Curse. It's a terrible thing in the hands of the wrong person. But come on, who wouldn't use this at least once? Hopefully, most people wouldn't use it for purposes that are too nefarious. Basically, Imperio temporarily makes a person do whatever the caster wants. In most cases, this is usually to commit horrible crimes. But it could have its more mundane uses too, if you can grapple with your conscience enough.

For example, if you're in the car with a friend or family member, and they're driving recklessly, you could use the Imperius Curse to get them to slow down a little. Or you could use it to make someone be nice to you if they're being a jerk. Just because it's unforgivable, doesn't mean it wouldn't have its innocent uses.

9 Incendio

Effect: Creates fire

Image via Warner Bros.

Incendio is a spell that lights things on fire. It definitely can be destructive if used by evil or inexperienced people, but it can also be used for simple tasks like lighting candles, fireplaces, or barbecues. Especially if you don't want to take the tiny risk of unwillingly setting yourself on fire by getting up close and using a lighter. Besides, using a wand would be much more fun, anyway.

Even if the spell does somehow get out of control and cause a huge inferno, there are spells for putting out fires, too. That said, most of the characters in the movies use it for more menial tasks. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) uses it to light the Dursleys' fireplace, and in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (2011), Professor McGonagall uses it to light all the braziers in Hogwarts' Great Hall. It's not the most useful spell in the series, but it sure would be nice to use every now and again.

8 Protego

Effect: Protects the user

Image via Warner Bros.

The Wizarding World is a dangerous one, especially with villains like Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) running around. With all the harmful offensive spells out there, it pays to know how to protect one's self. Enter Protego, a spell that creates a magical shield for its user, blocking any magical projectiles that come barrelling their way.

That's pretty much the only use for it, sadly. But depending on who you are and what walk of life you come from, you may find yourself using it all too often, if not more than other witches and wizards. Not only is it good at repelling magical projectiles, but it appears to be good for repelling physical projectiles, too. Which is great if some kid "accidentally" throws a football at you. You never know.

7 Alohomora

Effect: Unlocks doors

Alohomora is a spell that unlocks doors, provided said doors aren't magically enchanted to remain closed. While this would have a variety of uses, let's be honest, the majority of people using it would cast it just to get their keys out of their car after accidentally locking them in there. But it does save you from having to call AAA and pay them for their services.

More devious people would use it for breaking and entering purposes, which is mostly what the characters in Harry Potter use it for. To be fair, that's the fault of the people locking said doors. They live in a magical world, and Alohomora is a really simple spell. They should know better than to think a simple padlock will protect their secrets. That aside, this would be a relatively handy spell to have at your disposal.

6 Lumos

Effect: Creates light

Image via Warner Bros.

While most people carry around smartphones that have built-in flashlights, these flashlights can eat up a lot of battery. Luckily, there's Lumos, a spell that creates light from the end of one's wand. No battery life required, just good old-fashioned magic. Not only would it be handy to see in the dark, but there are also variants of it that make it even more useful.

Lumos Maxima makes the light even brighter, enough to light up an entire room. And Lumos Solem can throw said light to a fixed point so that you don't need to hold your wand out. This would be so handy to have if you're looking for something you dropped in the dark, or if you're taking out the trash late at night. On the topic of Lumos, it's also worth noting that Nox is also a useful spell because, well, you've got to put out the light somehow.

5 Reparo

Effect: Repairs objects

Image via Warner Bros.

This spell is a savior for any bull in a china shop. This relatively simple spell instantly fixes any broken object, regardless of how complex the damage is. Clumsy people will no longer have to fear breaking their favorite pieces of pottery because, with this spell, it's no big deal even if they do. One wave of the wand, and whatever was broken is good as new.

Most of the time, Hermione (Emma Watson) uses this spell to fix Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) glasses, which get busted numerous times over the course of the eight films. Glasses are expensive though, so it certainly prevents the Boy Who Lived from becoming the Boy Who Went Broke.

4 Episkey

Effect: Heals minor injuries

Image via Warner Bros.

Episkey is a spell only used once throughout the films. It is used by Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) to fix Harry's broken nose in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). But it isn't exclusive to broken noses--episkey can heal just about any minor injury. This is another spell that would be great for any klutz to have on hand. Any small bruise, bump, or laceration could be fixed instantly with just a quick wave of the wand.

It's a real shocker Harry didn't use this spell more often, as he and many of his friends get thrown around like rag dolls throughout the movies. Especially during Quidditch, which is quite a rough game. Harry even gets his arm broken during one of the games. If Episkey can heal broken noses, perhaps it can heal broken arms, too. It would have been worth a try and worked a whole lot better than whatever it was Professor Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh) tried to do.

3 Wingardium Leviosa

Effect: Levitates objects

Image via Warner Bros.

Wingardium Leviosa is one of the first spells that new Hogwarts students learn in Charms class. This is because it's basic, has little consequences if you do it wrong, and it's useful. When the user casts it, any object they are pointing their wand at will begin to float in the air.

Assuming you said the incantation right (it's LeviOsa, not LeviosA!), you may never have to lift a heavy object ever again. Unless you want to, of course. It would make things so much easier. You could make objects float from across the room into your hand, or you could make rearranging your furniture much, much quicker. The possibilities with this one are endless, really.

2 Aguamenti

Effect: Creates water

Image via Warner Bros.

Aguamenti is a spell that creates a stream of water from the tip of the user's wand. Even though it's a small amount of water, this spell could potentially be world-changing. Think about it, if there's a drought somewhere, or if water quality isn't the greatest, this spell could produce fast, potable water in the blink of an eye. It might take a while to get enough water to make a difference, but at least it's something.

Or it could be used around the house. If you have an empty glass on the table, and you don't really want to get up and refill it, just cast Aguamenti and Bob's your uncle. Or if you accidentally didn't add enough water to a recipe while baking or cooking. Lazy? Sure. Convenient? Absolutely.

1 Accio

Effect: Summons an object

Image via Warner Bros.

Accio is a very simple spell that makes whatever you're pointing your wand at come flying towards you. If you're on the couch watching Harry Potter, and you're too lazy to get up and grab the glass of water you left on the counter, you can just point your wand and say "accio." Bam. Now you've got your glass of water. It probably spilled a little while when it came flying through the air but hey, there's probably a spell for that too, right?

But it isn't just for items in close range. If you point your wand at the sky and say "accio" followed by the exact item you're looking for, it will come towards you, no matter how far away it is. Assuming you left a window open or something, that is. At work and realize you've forgotten that important document at home? Accio document. This is a spell that no one would get tired of using, which is precisely what makes it the most useful spell ever.

The entire Harry Potter movie series is available to stream on Max

WATCH ON MAX

KEEP READING: 20 Best 'Harry Potter' Spells, Ranked