The Big Picture Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailer brings beloved characters back to Hogwarts for high-flying gameplay.

Dive into the wizarding world with customizable avatars, exclusive rewards, and immersive features.

Warner Bros. Games delivers a nostalgic return to Hogwarts with the highly anticipated release on multiple platforms.

Warner Bros. Games has just unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming video game, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Set to launch on September 3, this follow-up to last year’s blockbuster hit, Hogwarts Legacy, brings fans back to the beloved wizarding world with a thrilling new focus—Quidditch, the high-flying sport made famous by the Harry Potter series. The new trailer offers a nostalgic return to Hogwarts, featuring iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Draco Malfoy, and Cho Chang, all taking to the skies on their broomsticks. Fans will be thrilled to see these familiar faces in action, with each character bringing their unique flair to the Quidditch pitch.

Available in both Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be released across multiple platforms, including Xbox, PC (via Steam and Epic), and PlayStation systems. The game promises to deliver an immersive experience, allowing players to customize their own avatars or step into the shoes of beloved characters from the wizarding world.

Whether you’re playing as the daring Harry Potter, the mischievous Weasley Twins, or even the mysterious Sebastian Sallow, there’s something for every fan to enjoy, as they represent their house pride. Warner Bros. Games has also announced that players who link their Warner Bros. Games and Harry Potter Fan Club accounts ahead of the game’s release will receive exclusive in-game rewards. This is a perfect opportunity for dedicated fans to enhance their gameplay experience with unique content.

What Was 'Hogwarts Legacy' About?

The game is set in the 1800s, long before the events of the Harry Potter books, allowing players to experience Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in a new era.

Players take on the role of a student who has received a late acceptance to Hogwarts. The story is intertwined with various elements of Hogwarts life, including attending classes, learning spells, brewing potions, and interacting with other students and professors.

The game also features a richly detailed open world that extends beyond Hogwarts, allowing players to explore the Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade Village, and other iconic locations. Throughout the game, players can choose their house, form alliances, and make decisions that affect the story's outcome, providing a personalized experience. With the release date just around the corner, the excitement is building. The new trailer teases the fast-paced, high-energy gameplay that Quidditch is known for, making Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions a must-play for both gamers and Potterheads alike.

Check out the trailer above and get ready to return to the magical world of Hogwarts for another unforgettable adventure on September 3! In the meantime, you can stream the Harry Potter movies on Max.

Watch on Max