Warner Bros. has announced the launch of a brand new Harry Potter studio tour which will open in Japan this summer. Warner. Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter will open its doors to the public on Friday, June 16, and will be the second studio tour based around the Boy Who Lived.

The tour will be the largest indoor Harry Potter-themed attraction in the world, which will take visitors around four hours to experience in its entirety, as well as the only Warner Bros. Studio Tour to open in Asia. Following the outstanding success of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - the Making of Harry Potter, which opened in Watford in 2012, and remains incredibly popular with guests more than a decade on, the Tokyo version of the tour will feature exclusive sets, which will guarantee visitors a unique experience.

Guests will be able to push a trolley through the barrier at Platform 9¾, before boarding the Hogwarts Express, as well as visiting the Great Hall at Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and the Forbidden Forest. The Studio Tour will also be home to the largest Harry Potter shop in the world, featuring 14 themed sections that are decorated with over 7,000 bespoke and specially sourced props.

Image Via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Where Was Hogwarts Filmed? A Guide to All the Sites and Inspirations

The areas are inspired by elements from shops on Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, where the Wizarding World gets its supplies, and guests will find sections dedicated to the likes of Honeydukes - the famous sweet shop, Ollivanders and Flourish & Blotts, the book store. In addition, visitors can enjoy a choice of restaurants and cafés which will serve a celebration of traditional British fare such as fish and chips, roast beef, English breakfast and Afternoon Tea.

J.K. Rowling's boy wizard, and his adventures, remain evergreen and as popular as ever with new generations. Since the conclusion of the immensely successful film adaptations, based on the books of the same name, fans have been given new ways to interact with the Wizarding World. A sequel stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, based around the sons of Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, opened in London in 2016, before heading to Broadway in 2018.

In addition, Universal have a number of theme parks based on the films, where guests can travel into Gringotts Bank, receive their own wands from Ollivanders and drink at The Leaky Cauldron, while the recent Hogwarts Legacy video game has sold more than 12 million units worldwide in its first month of release, earning over $850 million.

Despite these successes, Rowling's legacy has been tarnished in the eyes of many millions worldwide following her transphobic comments, which have been publicly decried by the stars of the films based on her novels. The author has often doubled down on her beliefs, and recently stated that "time will tell if I've got this wrong".