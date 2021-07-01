Warner Bros. has announced plans to take Harry Potter: The Exhibition on the road to a major city near you. If you're a Harry Potter fan, you won't want to miss out on this event that's kicking off in early 2022.

The premiere of the exhibition is happening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but this exhibition is traveling around the world. For those who are fans of the expanded Wizarding World, visitors also get to enjoy parts of the exhibition which explore Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Visitors to the exhibit will be able to take a close look at the props and costumes from the various Harry Potter films and explore magical environments and installations.

Larry Dubinsky, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute, is quite proud that this global exhibition is going to kick off on his stomping grounds. "We are thrilled that Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its world tour debut in 2022 at the Franklin Institute, putting Philadelphia in the national spotlight, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region and providing months of sustainable tourism revenue." But for those of you who don't have the time or the money to travel that far just so that you can have the bragging rights that you were there on day one, don't worry. The exhibition will be traveling to a city near you before you know it.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will launch at the Franklin Institute in early 2022. While it's not clear where Harry Potter: The Exhibition will head next, those who are eagerly anticipating the tour can check out the official site to see when the magic is coming to their town.

