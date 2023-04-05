“In trans woman's eyes, I see a wisdom that can only come from having to fight for your right to be recognized as female, a raw strength that only comes from unabashedly asserting your right to be feminine in an inhospitable world.” – Julia Serano

So the move by Warner Bros. and parent company WarnerDiscovery to get some TV shows set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter appear poised to bear fruit. Though not officially announced yet, J.K. Rowling is set to sign off on an expansive HBO Max TV program that would function as a remake of the original seven Harry Potter books. Each book would get covered in a season of television. Forget those movies that Warner Bros. has been trying to remind people of every day for the last 20 years…it’s time for a remake.

Let’s put it simply: companies should not be working with J.K. Rowling. Her transphobic rhetoric is harmful and is being used to justify intolerant legislation against trans folks. The bare minimum companies should be doing is not working with people who spread hate. But even if you wanted to block off Rowling’s transphobic rhetoric, the idea of doing a remake of the original Harry Potter novels as a lengthy TV show is downright bizarre and baffling for countless reasons.

Redoing Harry Potter as a TV Show Offers Nothing New

Image via Warner Bros

It’s almost an admission of defeat on the part of WarnerDiscovery to commit to a prospective project like an extensive TV adaptation of Harry Potter. Rather than an “exciting “new reveal on how a long-running franchise will expand, this all comes across as a studio wearily putting its hands in the air and admitting it has no idea what to do with these characters. Focusing on new people like Newt Scamander didn’t work in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the iconography of the original Harry Potter films got dragged through the mud in the subsequent Fantastic Beasts movies. WarnerDiscovery wants to keep wringing money out of Harry Potter, but, in the realm of films, its constant attempts to milk the franchise dry keep coming up short.

This is a franchise in crisis even before getting to the fact that the key creative voice in this saga is now more famous for intolerance than her literary accomplishments. Returning to the original seven books and opting for a new TV adaptation is insultingly lazy. Worse, it offers a bunch of artists the weird task of having to now just do rigid recreations of what these movies have done before. At least when Batman and Spider-Man get rebooted, there are decades of stories and countless villains new incarnations of the characters can explore. When old William Shakespeare plays get trotted out for new adaptations, they can be brought to new eras of history or radically reinterpreted in such exciting new ways that plays like King Lear feel new again.

By contrast, there are only seven Harry Potter books to draw from. Mostly everything Ron Weasley did in the books, for instance, has been covered in the original films. There are not a lot of rich unadapted storylines for this new TV show to tackle. Meanwhile, the opportunity to offer new visual interpretations of this world is extremely limited because of how much marketing is tied into the Harry Potter world. There are toys, theme parks, video games, and all that jazz built around wands, castles, various Diagon Alley locations, and so much more looking a certain way. This is a lose-lose scenario narratively and visually no matter how you slice it.

Harry Potter Books Cannot Sustain TV Shows

Image via Warner Bros.

I was in the thick of Harry Potter fandom in the late 2000s and a big overarching complaint was “why did the movies cut stuff out??” There was a lack of understanding that movies and books are two separate mediums, what works for one isn’t always good for the other. Presumably, this grievance won’t be a problem now that these books are getting adapted into lengthy seasons of television. However, a slew of other issues will now come bubbling to the surface, namely that many of these books aren’t substantive enough to sustain eight hours of storytelling.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was already a drag as a movie that ran nearly three hours, it’ll be torture when stretched out to a season of television. Meanwhile, cut plotlines from the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire include Hermione’s attempt to stir up a rebellion among the house elves, which has been rightfully perceived as problematic in the years since the text was published. Is the TV show going to embrace those kinds of elements for the sake of completists? Are all the methods of properly pacing a genre TV show going to be flung out the window so Tumblr users from 2009 don’t feel bad that certain Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix chapters got cut in getting translated to live-action?

It's also unlikely these books will be able to muster up the kind of viewership necessary to justify the inevitably massive costs required to bring these stories to life again. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore last year already demonstrated that it was possible for Harry Potter material to flop financially, so it’s not like anything attached to this fictional universe is guaranteed to make all the money. Plus, with these being stories audiences have already seen before in live-action, where’s the urgency to tune in and discover what happens next week? At least The Mandalorian involves new characters traveling to familiar Star Wars locations, there’s some degree of uncertainty about how things will work out. The propulsive unpredictability and freshness to stand out in the modern jam-packed streaming TV landscape are innately missing from this proposed program.

The Larger Systemic Problems With a Harry Potter TV Show

Image Via Warner Bros

The inclusion of a trans character in the recent Hogwarts Legacy video game as well as the presence of some characters of color in the Fantastic Beasts sequels offers a window into how this new Harry Potter TV show will attempt to “skirt around” all of J.K. Rowling’s rhetoric. Inevitably, this new TV adaptation of Harry Potter will try its hand at diverse casting, perhaps even letting a trans person show up in a guest star role.

This approach will do nothing but encapsulate the neo-liberal idea of “representation = societal change” perfectly crystallized in that “hire more women guards” tweet. Even if there’s a trans person in a fleeting physical capacity on the programs, a new Harry Potter TV show will still line up the pockets of J.K. Rowling. To rub salt in the wounds, she’ll be getting more cash just to allow a new creative team to regurgitate stories while WarnerDiscovery cancels a slew of shows headlined and made by women of color. Projects that would be emphasizing the human beings and artists Rowling’s stories erase are vanishing at this company. But don’t worry! We’ll all get to yet another actor taking a swing at playing Albus Dumbledore!

We do not need more Harry Potter stuff. We especially don’t need unimaginative rehashes of books already turned into lucrative films. People still clearly like the Daniel Radcliffe/Emma Watson/Rupert Grint versions of these characters, why on Earth try to do an encore of that in the confines of an HBO Max program? Plus, the box office receipts of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore made it apparent that audiences have moved on. But such blatant evidence of global disinterest in this franchise doesn’t seem to be stopping WarnerDiscovery’s latest desperate attempt to turn back the clock and have it be 2005 again at Warner Bros.

Everything about this concept is repugnant, but especially the way it reaffirms once again how big corporations do not care about the trans community. Support trans artists from all over the world, champion legislation guaranteeing rights and safety to trans individuals, and never stop opposing transphobia in all its forms. Those are vitally necessary actions. They’re basically the opposite of the redundant and morally repugnant ambitions of re-adapting the Harry Potter books as an HBO Max show.