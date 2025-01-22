The Wizarding World is about to get a new wave of magic with HBO's highly anticipated Harry Potter TV reboot, and it's probably a safe bet that some familiar faces will be returning to Hogwarts, but in new roles than those which they previously played. One of those actors who has expressed interest in stepping back into the hallowed halls is Alfred Enoch, who portrayed Dean Thomas in the original Harry Potter films. Only this time, he's eyeing up some professorial robes instead, as he told ScreenRant while promoting his upcoming STARZ thriller The Couple Next Door.

Enoch was asked if he’d be interested in returning to the Harry Potter universe, potentially as a professor at Hogwarts. The actor didn’t shy away from the idea, enthusiastically saying he’d "love" to take on the role of a teacher – specifically the defense against the dark arts position, although he did admit it would be a short run given how famously cursed the position is. If job security isn't for you, then sure, have a seat in the staff room.

“I wish I could say I learned enough to be a mentor to anyone, but I think probably they'd have to find someone else for that... I'd love that. That's good. That's only a one-season job, isn't it?”

Who Else Could Return to 'Harry Potter'?

Enoch isn’t the first original Harry Potter actor to show interest in returning to the Wizarding World in a new capacity. Back in February 2024, Matthew Lewis – who played Neville Longbottom – expressed his own desire to return as Professor Remus Lupin, the defence against the dark arts teacher originally played by David Thewlis in the films. Meanwhile, there's fevered fan demand to see Tom Felton take on the role of Lucius Malfoy in the new series, which Felton himself certainly hasn't shied away from embracing.

HBO has yet to officially confirm the cast for its new Harry Potter series, though reports suggest that big names like Mark Rylance and Paapa Essiedu are being eyed for key roles like Albus Dumbledore and Severus Snape, and let's be honest, the cream of the crop in British acting royalty will be linked with this series from beginning to end.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the upcoming HBO Harry Potter TV series. The show is set to premiere on the network some time in 2026.