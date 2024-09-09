It's been announced on the official Wizarding World website that there is an open casting call in the United Kingdom and Ireland for the upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter novels. The casting call specifically names the characters of the Golden Trio: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. The characters were portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively, in the massively popular films produced from 2001 to 2011. Now, the search for a new generation of wizard heroes is on.

The casting call announcement, which was posted on the website on September 8, 2024, reads:

"Today, an open casting call for residents of the UK and Ireland has been announced for the new HBO Original series adaptation of Harry Potter. The series is officially looking for actors aged between 9 and 11 on April 2025 to take on the roles. Applicants must be a UK or Ireland resident to be considered, and, naturally, must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian."

The age range and residency are the only requirements listed in the announcement, and it goes on to say that all applicants will be considered "without regard to ethnicity, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated." The casting call instructs that applicants should prepare short videos reciting either a poem or story and telling about themselves. It is stressed that those applying should speak in their own natural accents.

The 'Harry Potter' HBO Series Will Likely Begin Filming Next Year

Given that the casting call announcement specifies that those hoping to be a part of the new Harry Potter series should be aged 9 to 11 as of April 2025, it seems likely that is when filming is intended to begin. Given the series is expected to air in 2026, this lines up. The new adaptation was also recently moved from being a Max exclusive to being an HBO Original, and it was announced that Francesca Gardiner, who has worked on multiple HBO series like Succession and His Dark Materials, will be the showrunner and an executive producer on the project. Additionally, Mark Mylod, who has worked on Succession, Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us will also executive produce and direct several episodes.

Since the series was announced, the stars of the franchise have expressed their hopes for the new adaptation and offered advice to the actors who will be taking on the characters. Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the films, stated last week that she wants the show to more fully explore Ginny and her relationships.

The Harry Potter HBO series is planned to air in 2026, and all the franchise's films can be streamed on Max. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on the to-be-announced cast.

