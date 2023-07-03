Now that the Harry Potter franchise is being rebooted into a television series on HBO, many fans are wondering if some of the original cast members will ever be involved in an upcoming series that J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter author, will produce herself. However, Daniel Radcliffe—who starred as the courageous Gryffindor throughout the franchise's eight features—shared that the chances of him appearing in the series will be less likely, though he is "definitely not seeking it out in any way."

Radcliffe first portrayed The Boy Who Lived in the novel's first film adaptation in 2001. He went on to star as the titular character until the last movie entry in 2012, alongside Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), rounding out the franchise's golden trio. Understandably, with an all-new cast playing the iconic roles, the franchise's TV adaptation will more likely start fresh as much as possible. And while Radcliffe did not directly say that a cameo appearance for the show would never happen, he did tell ComicBook that it is also unlikely, given the show's intention to start from the ground up.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: From Expelliarmus to Wingardium Leviosa: 16 Best & Most Iconic 'Harry Potter' Spells

The Uncertain Future of the Franchise's Series Adaptation

Though the latest attempt to bring back the Wizarding World failed to live up to the legacy of the original films, the franchise as a whole undoubtedly endured the test of time and will forever serve as one of the greatest franchises in cinema history. Unfortunately, though the Harry Potter franchise has left quite a mark across a variety of platforms, its legacy was obviously not enough to save the Eddie Redmayne-led Fantastic Beasts films from falling apart. While some may argue that Harry Potter should be left untouched, Warner Bros. took the risk to reimagine the classic wizarding tale, with Rowling playing a significant role as the executive producer of the series adaptation. With Rowling's hateful, anti-trans remarks, the future of the upcoming reboot remains uncertain, considering her plummeting profits due to her spiteful comments regarding the trans community.

Some fans are, of course, hoping to finally revisit their beloved franchise in a different, longer form—which, as previously announced, would cover all seven books in each season. Further details about the Harry Potter reboot remain hidden, including the actors involved in the series.