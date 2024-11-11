When Harry Potter first hit the mainstream over two decades ago, no one could have predicted the culture-defining impact the story would go on to have across multiple generations. Harry Potter's wizarding legacy was brought to life across a series of eight films that shot its leading stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to life-long superstardom. Now, 13 years after the franchise's big adieu to the magical universe, a TV series is in the works with its Albus Dumbledore reportedly earmarked.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light actor Mark Rylance is tipped to wield the elder wand next, according to a report from Variety. The actor is yet to officially confirm or deny the speculation. Up until now, none of the show's actors have been officially announced with the lead trio set to come from an open casting call from Warner Bros - the same process that was used to scout the show's original stars.

Rylance is set to follow in the footsteps of the late legendary Richard Harris who took on the role of Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films. Potterheads, who are no strangers to the character, are well aware that the head of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardly plays an imperative role in the lives of its titular character. Taking on something of a father-mentor role, Dumbledore is undeniably a pivotal character in the series but it's fair to say the films only scratch the surface of the enigma he is. This is something the series would have a prime opportunity to unpack in greater detail, given the benefit of a more prolonged run time. In fact, more depth and detail is exactly what Warner Bros television bosses have promised with this series. It is likely to be the make or break as to whether the showcase is successful.

Albus Dumbledore is an Enigma in the Original 'Harry Potter' Series

The TV series will have a tall order to live up to as the Harry Potter series, both in books and film, carry a legacy that is beloved to millions across the globe. Whilst the series will breathe new life into the magical epic, it is to be expected there will be some level of comparison from audiences who have the original firmly detailed in their minds. However, it is still more than possible the series could delve into all the wonderful nuggets captured in the books - but blissfully ignored by the films.

The Harry Potter series does not yet have an air date but it is expected to land in 2026.