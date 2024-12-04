Harry Potter fans, heads up. Your next stay at Hogwarts might be longer than you may expect. The wheels on the upcoming series are rolling swiftly as JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming for HBO/Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery, recently gave an encouraging update about the upcoming Max series, which is still in the very early development stage. The studio is dishing out many tentpole properties in the coming years, including several Game of Thrones spin-offs, The Last of Us Season 2, and more.

Based on the book series written by controversial author JK Rowling, the Harry Potter franchise is among the most beloved film series in the world. The universe is full of larger-than-life magical creatures, the many adventures of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson), and lots of wizarding world politics. It seems like the creative minds behind the show are ensuring the long format of series covers every aspect that fans love about the books, as Perrette has revealed that fans have a decade-long journey ahead of them. With the previous announcement that each season of the series would cover a book, fans are expecting at least seven seasons of the series. While that may be the case, the show will reportedly take just as long to make as the previous movies did. Speaking to Deadline, Perrette revealed,

“As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the Harry Potter series, which we’re super excited about. And I’d argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series.”

How the Harry Potter Series Aims to Solve the Age Issue

One thing we all have learned from Stranger Things is the fact that kids grow up faster than we can imagine. As the Harry Potter books preteen and early teenage years, Max CEO Casey Bloys previously revealed that the makers have a plan to shoot seasons back to back. He told Collider:

“To answer your question with the kids, it is something we’re thinking about. One of the ideas we’ve talked about is shooting the first season and the second season very close to each other time-wise, because the kids, you know, from 11 to 13, is a big jump in kids’ lives. You can get away with 13 to 15, something like that. So we are going to have to think about scheduling and shooting so that they don’t grow too much between seasons. It is a consideration.”

Currently, an open casting call is out for the lead trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione to play the roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, respectively. Rowling is expected to be involved in the decision-making process of the upcoming series as well.

All the Harry Potter movies are available on Max.

