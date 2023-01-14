With TV's recent affinity for prequels, one popular story that has been left out is Harry Potter. The young wizard became famous with his own film series starting in 2001 based on the series of children's novels. The films introduced a fascinating world to the screen, with whimsy and a struggle between good and evil that puts Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his classmates on the front lines of a wizarding war. More than 20 years later, the story is talked about still. Though the franchise has more controversy than most, there are still fans who would tune in for more. Warner Bros owns the right to Harry Potter and has expressed interest in creating an expanded Wizarding World, part of that being a tv show. But there is no concrete evidence that they have begun a series.

The prequel films, the Fantastic Beasts series, didn't perform as well as the studio may have hoped. While adding to the world, they couldn't decide how connected it should be to the original story. Starting with the first film, the series has very little connection to Harry Potter. But the sequel introduces a young Dumbledore (Jude Law), giving it a more obvious connection to the popular franchise. Yet there were a lot of factors working against these films, with the actor controversy and the involvement of Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling. But to top it all off, these films were simply not what the fans wanted. Little time is spent at Hogwarts, and the plot has no impact on the better-known Harry Potter story. Yet if Warner Bros decides to continue expanding the Wizarding World in spite of Fantastic Beasts and Rowling, there is a perfect story mapped out within the Harry Potter books, the story of the Marauders.

Why Make a Marauders Series?

Image via Warner Bros

In the original story, Harry is heavily influenced by his parents, their friends, and their enemies. Going back a single generation and centering the story on James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, Lilly Evans, and Severus Snape would bring back fan-favorite characters who are instrumental in Harry's life. What happened during their childhood builds, motivating their actions in the original series. Additionally, multiple characters relay their side of the story to Harry, so the situation isn't as black and white as it may seem. Snape (portrayed in the films by Alan Rickman) remembers James Potter as a bully, while Remus (David Thewlis) and Sirius (Gary Oldman) have much more fond memories of him as James' best friends. This dynamic would allow for a complex character to be fleshed out in detail over the course of the series. Since meeting the characters in their adulthood, fans have wanted to know more about their pasts. It makes perfect sense to tell the story that fans have longed to hear for years, as it's their attention that the studio would want to catch.

RELATED: 10 Best Wizarding World Storylines That Deserve Screen Adaptations

If Warner Bros finally makes this series, they have the general plot handed to them. Starting at Hogwarts, like the Harry Potter series, the show could introduce the characters through the childhood mischief that made the early films so lovable. This setting would allow for more familiar characters like Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), McGonagall (Maggie Smith), Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), and Slughorn (Jim Broadbent). As time progresses, this story could follow in the footsteps of the original by growing darker. During this time frame was Voldemort's initial rise to power. Detailing that event would be yet another connection to the Harry Potter series. With to first Order of the Phoenix forming and the recruitment of the Marauders and Lily. Each of these characters is integral to his eventual demise, so an origin story would make the perfect addition to the overall franchise.

How Would It Relate to the Original?

Image via Warner Bros

A Marauders series could not be independent of the original. With the importance of these characters to Harry, exploring their backstory would enhance what is already given. Like the Star Wars prequels, this series could take characters so instrumental to the original series that it cannot help but raise the stakes. After all, it's Lily's sacrifice that allowed Harry to become the Boy Who Lived, yet by nature of that sacrifice, little is known about her in the series. In fact, part of the tragedy of Harry's childhood is that he never got to know his parents, who, by most accounts, were such amazing people. The chance to show the audience who they were, rather than rely on other characters' stories, would make Harry's loss feel greater. And that is not the only impact it would have on the original series.

Peter Pettigrew works for Voldemort, but with only a brief flashback into the past, it's easy to forget the weight of his betrayal. Showing his character in better times would make his joining Voldemort a more heart-wrenching twist. Sirius blames himself for the deaths of James and Lily and sometimes seems to see Harry as a replacement for James. His relationship with these characters could explain his guilt and make his relationship with Harry more understandable. Remus is always so self-deprecating, but showing him growing up as a werewolf and hiding that fact, would explain that while expanding the lore of werewolves within this world. Snape's childhood friendship with Lily and his rivalry with James drive everything Snape does in the series, and he plays an incredibly significant role. As these characters are some of the most important deaths within the series, exploring their past in more depth would retroactively make their final moments even more impactful.

Why Shouldn't Warner Bros Make the Marauders?

Image via Warner Bros

With a perfect plot and built-in audience, it's hard to understand why Warner Bros hasn't made it before. But the answer lies in the unfortunate controversy surrounding the series' author. The creator of the Wizarding World, J. K. Rowling, has publicly expressed radical and hurtful opinions about trans people. Her hateful rhetoric has lost her many fans, and rightly so. Some people who once adored Harry Potter would refuse to watch anything new as long as her name was on it. And there is no way to expand this world without her receiving money.

Of course, there are many people involved in the creative process besides Rowling. Because she created the characters, she would need to be involved, however, she could be forced to take a backseat. If Warner Bros chooses to proceed with the franchise despite the author, a Marauders series is the way to go. With the ever-growing tv budgets, the idea is feels much more feasible. This era of the Harry Potter series basically has its own fanbase built in; fans have been fan casting actors for the roles for years and hypothesizing what happened before Harry was born. After the success of shows like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Ring: Rings of Power, this idea should be starting to look really good to Warner Bros execs.