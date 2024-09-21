Like any film adaptation, Harry Potter had some very difficult choices to make about which scenes to include, even for a series that was widely beloved and captured the spirit of the original books. Some of these changes were relatively minor and went largely unnoticed, but many others had a far deeper impact. The story of exactly how Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) was born is a twisted tale of deception and scandal, one that almost makes him more sympathetic by explaining his own sociopathic nature. Even if they brought it upon themselves and hardly remain likable, the tragedy of the Gaunt family results in the literal and figurative birth of Tom Riddle, who becomes infamous throughout history. Given its nature as a film adaptation, the series often left certain characters on the sidelines but the new series has a chance to define itself with a proper and expensive recreation of the books. For a show that has struggled to earn the goodwill of fans due, in large part, to author J.K. Rowling's transphobic rhetoric, the show can now do something the movies never could, and it may offer something more to viewers for maintaining interest in the franchise.

Many Subplots Were Cut From the Harry Potter Films

As a series, Harry Potter does a very good job of capturing the tone of the books, even as they took a darker turn in later installments. However, there were still plenty of changes the franchise had to make, and this was noticeable even in the first film. Perhaps the best-known example is the cutting of the potions challenge from the climax, but there are others that also deserve mention. Characters like Peeves, who remain nowhere to be found, play only a small role in the story, but not every change is so insignificant. Throughout the series, many characters were lost that could have added more to the franchise's lore. The final film removed even some major death scenes during the Battle of Hogwarts.

To its credit, the series attempted to compensate for the loss of subplots from the books with different scenes, whether by altering moments in their existing form or adding new ones. Some of these ideas actually worked out relatively well, but they were often the exception, not the rule. When they did add new things or alter an existing scene, the onscreen results were often mixed at best. With so much focus on backstory and flashbacks, it's no real surprise to learn that Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was the most guilty of this trend. One such example is Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) rejecting Tom Riddle from teaching Defense Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts, leading Riddle to place a curse that forces the occupant to leave after one year. The biggest offense by the film, however, was never detailing how the Dark Lord was actually born.

How Did Tom Riddle Become Voldemort?

Although the series features a couple of flashbacks with Tom Riddle before he became Voldemort, the story of exactly how he became such an interesting villain is barely explored. Alongside her father and brother, Merope Gaunt was one of the last pureblooded descendants of Salazar Slytherin, whose reputation for bigotry continues among his lineage but remains shared by the Gaunts. Thanks to centuries of inbreeding, they were left in poverty, and her brother seemed to be mentally disturbed but still had a prized heirloom in the form of a locket and golden ring from their ancestors. When Merope became infatuated with a Muggle man named Thomas Riddle, her brother Morfin viewed this as a slight and later attacked Riddle, for which he and his father Marvolo were later confronted by the Ministry of Magic. The meeting turned violent and led to their imprisonment, allowing Merope to claim the locket, which she casually sold, before seducing and trapping Riddle in a marriage with the intoxicating effects of a love potion. After Merope became pregnant, she released him hoping that Riddle had fallen in love with her or would at least stay to raise their child.

In the end, everyone involved would meet tragic fates. Horrified by what she had done and having no attachment to the child, Riddle abandoned Merope, who named the boy after him as she died in childbirth. Having disowned his daughter for marrying outside the family, Marvolo died shortly after his release, leaving a broken Morfin to remain impoverished with the ring as his only possession. Years later, the man who would become Voldemort confronted and murdered Tom Riddle for abandoning him at birth, along with his paternal grandparents. Finally, he stole the ring and framed Morfin for the murders with a powerful memory charm, leaving his uncle to die in prison. Disowning his Muggle name, the younger Tom Riddle later turned the stolen ring into one of his many Horcruxes and began calling himself Voldemort.

The ‘Harry Potter’ Series Can Expand Upon the Books

When deciding what material should be adapted for the big screen, there are often many reasons why scenes might need to be cut or altered. Sometimes, they might not translate well to a visual medium, or the creators will take things in a different direction. Other cases, however, are more about timing and budget concerns, and this appears to have been behind many changes in the Harry Potter films. This problem has long been apparent, with director Chris Columbus quite openly wanting an extended cut of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone that would be more accurate to the book. Big changes like this, however, are often much more consequential and deprive new viewers of important lore that explains why characters became who they are. When asked about why Voldemort's backstory was cut, director David Yates said time constraints left them forced to choose which flashback scenes to film, and the one they went with feels less important than Voldemort’s conception.

With the modern streaming age, shows have become more cinematic than ever and the rise of "prestige" television can make novels easier to faithfully adapt. Shows like Percy Jackson that struggled on the big screen only ten years ago have since found a better home on television, so it's not a big leap to think Harry Potter might also do well. The franchise has certainly stalled in recent years. This is due largely to the struggle to find an identity beyond its original trio and Rowling's own alienation from her reader base. Still, the franchise has many fans, so it makes sense that Warner Brothers might take a big risk by starting over. By the time the series airs, it will have been 25 years since the film series first began, more than enough time for a newer generation to discover it. Whether or not the series can recapture that old magic remains to be seen, but the benefits of such a gamble have already been visible, and there is no doubt it will be the subject of intense discussion.

