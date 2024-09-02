After years of uncertainty, Harry Potter fans can rejoice as one of the franchise's most notorious villains is making a triumphant return. Oscar-nominated actress and The Crown star Imelda Staunton, who previously expressed doubt about ever reprising her role in the Harry Potter universe, is set to return as Dolores Umbridge. Staunton will once again bring the detestable character to life in Universal Epic Universe’s upcoming Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic attraction, inspired by the iconic film series.

It has been over 14 years since Staunton last portrayed Umbridge in 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1. Now, fans will see her back in action, with Universal confirming in an official franchise YouTube video that Staunton has filmed new scenes as Umbridge for the highly anticipated Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride.

The new attraction, set to open at the Universal Orlando Resort's next theme park in 2025, will take visitors on a thrilling journey through the British Ministry of Magic, culminating in Umbridge’s trial. Naturally, chaos ensues when Umbridge attempts to escape and wreak havoc on her captors. The video also offers a glimpse behind the scenes, showing Staunton, now 68, filming her scenes in front of a massive green screen.

Who Else is Returning for 'Epic Universe'?

Staunton's reprisal of Umbridge isn't the only exciting news for Wizarding World fans. Entertainment Weekly recently reported that Eddie Redmayne, who starred as Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts series, will also return to the Wizarding World inside the new Epic Universe park. The new land will seamlessly merge the timelines of the eight main Harry Potter films with the three Fantastic Beasts movies, allowing visitors to journey between 1920s Paris and 1990s London via the Métro Floo transportation network.

While Staunton and Redmayne are confirmed to return, it remains to be seen whether other iconic characters like Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) will also make appearances. Although their images were featured in Universal Epic Universe’s latest press release, no formal announcements have been made regarding their involvement.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic is set to open with Epic Universe in 2025. Until then, fans can eagerly anticipate seeing Staunton’s Dolores Umbridge causing trouble once more, as the magic of the Wizarding World continues to enchant audiences old and new. Stay tuned to Collider for more.