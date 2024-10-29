Throughout the Harry Potter series of films and novels, a ton of subplots and magical aspects are introduced to enrich the story or move it forward. The problem is that adding more aspects to a piece of media makes it more complex, and the more complex it is, the more potential there is for there to be some unanswered questions.

Unfortunately, Harry Potter has loads of these mysteries that keep fans baffled. Some are relatively minor and inconsequential, but others are truly mystifying, to the point where they kind of throw a wrench into the entire story. These are the biggest unsolved mysteries in the Harry Potter franchise, which deprive the narrative of completion and some much-needed lore and detail. They will be ranked by how vague or elusive they are and how much the franchise suffers from their existence.

10 Azkaban

What horrible things went on there?

According to Harry Potter lore, Azkaban was built and maintained by a Dark Wizard called Ekrizdis, who kept the uncharted island shrouded from both the Wizarding and the Muggle worlds and used dementors to guard his sanctuary. At some point, he was discovered, and multiple wizards raided the fortress, taking Ekrizdis down and converting the island into a prison, though they kept the idea of using dementors as guards. In the report, it was stated that the things Ekrizdis was doing in the fortress were so unspeakably horrifying that none of the investigators were willing to talk about it.

So this raises the question: what happened in Azkaban, and what sort of twisted things was Ekrizdis into? Was it some sort of sick game filled with torture chambers like in Saw? Or was he creating some dangerous spells or magical artifacts? Very little is known about Ekrizdis, and even less about what kinds of things he was doing in his fortress, and it's likely that it will never be revealed.

9 Stan Shunpike

Friend or foe?

Introduced in the third book, Stan Shunpike (Lee Ingleby) is the eccentric conductor of the Knight Bus and meets Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) as the bus transports him to the Leaky Cauldron. He's a bit of an odd but generally agreeable fellow, so it might shock the audience to know that in the novels, Shunpike is actually a Death Eater... or is he?

In "Mad-Eye Moody's" lesson about the three Unforgivable Curses, he mentions that the Imperius Curse is particularly dangerous because it can be hard to tell whether someone is committing crimes of their own free will or because they have been cursed and are enthralled to whoever cursed them. During the Second Wizarding War, Shunpike performed numerous nefarious deeds for the Death Eaters but escaped judgment by claiming he was under the Imperius Curse. But was he really? There is no proof that he was, and nothing to say that he wasn't, so whether or not he truly supported Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is a mystery.

8 Crumple-Horned Snorkacks

Do they really exist?

The crumple-horned snorkack is a creature that Xenophilius Lovegood (Rhys Ifans) and his daughter, Luna (Evanna Lynch), are particularly obsessed with, though this is only alluded to in the books. They allege that they live in Northern Europe or Scandinavia and that they are large and purple, with huge horns and a big nose. It's a particular area of fascination for them during Luna's final years at Hogwarts, but the two never successfully find one.

Xenophilius does have a horn on display in his home, but Hermione (Emma Watson) avers that this is not the horn of a crumple-horned snorkack as he says it is but rather an erumpent horn and will explode at even the tiniest impact. Minutes later, Hermione is proven right, so there's really no evidence that these creatures even exist. Yet, with how Luna and her father are so consumed by it, and with all the historical accounts they've collected, maybe they might be on to something. But the reader will never really know because an answer is never given.

7 The Elder Wand

How did Grindelwald earn it?

The Elder Wand is stated to be the most powerful wand in the Wizarding World and comes with a unique enchantment. It will only submit to someone if it is properly earned, either by disarming or killing its original owner in a duel. In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is currently in possession of it, and he is subsequently disarmed by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), which answers the question of how Dumbledore himself got it and had it throughout the main series.

But where did Grindelwald get it from? It has been stated in lore that he stole it from the wandmaker Gregorovitch (Rade Šerbedžija). Stole, not earned. So why exactly did the wand respond to him so well and allow him to use it? How did Grindelwald come to be such an effective master of this all-powerful wand? The world may never know.

6 The Basilisk's Fang

Why didn't it destroy Harry?

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry faces off against and kills the Basilisk, a monstrous snake that can kill anyone by just looking into their eyes. Before Harry kills it, he is bitten, and the Basilisk's fang becomes embedded in his arm. He then uses it to destroy the Horcrux contained in Voldemort's diary. It's later revealed that Basilisk venom can destroy Horcruxes, of course, but there's one problem with that: Harry is a Horcrux, too: why didn't it kill him?

There's sort of an explanation, stating Voldemort himself had to kill Harry at exactly the right time, but the why of this is never fully revealed. The most likely answer as to why the Basilisk's fang didn't immediately kill Harry is because author J. K. Rowling hadn't thought that far ahead just yet, and the Horcrux plotline wasn't entirely developed.