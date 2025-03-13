The Harry Potter franchise has plenty of villains to hate. The antagonists range from Hogwarts bully Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) to the Dark Lord himself, each presenting a different challenge to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe). But, despite his crucial role, even Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) isn't the worst the series has to offer. With antagonists like Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), whose self-righteous, sickly sweet attitude earns her a place among the most hated characters, and Fenrir Greyback (Dave Legeno), whose unique brand of violence is especially dark, it's hard to see Voldemort as the worst. He may be the central antagonist of Harry Potter, but Voldemort isn't the most evil character in the story. That honor goes to Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter), the dedicated Death Eater, who, while not the leader of the organization, does the dirty work, unlike Voldemort himself.

Formerly imprisoned in Azkaban, Bellatrix is one of the escaped prisoners in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix because, despite her connections to two notable Pure-blood families, no one could deny her involvement with Voldemort. Though only free for half the franchise, Bellatrix manages to commit some of the worst and most gruesome acts in the series, earning her the title of the worst villain despite serving Voldemort's cause.

Bellatrix Does Voldemort's Dirty Work to a Terrifying Degree in Harry Potter