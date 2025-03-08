Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), the Dark Lord himself, is one of the most chilling villains in cinematic history. He's the most powerful dark wizard of all time, someone who has been murdering his way to power since he was a teenager. He's an archetype of evil, with his dark cloak, pale skin, and serpentine eyes; deserving a spot up there with fantasy's all-time scariest baddies like Sauron and Narnia's White Witch.

That said, Voldemort isn't a cardboard cutout. He's fairly layered, with a grim logic to his actions and many rationalizations for his worst deeds. These come through in his dialogue, with the Dark Lord delivering many spooky, striking lines throughout the series. The best of them provide a glimpse inside his twisted mind, while also sounding fittingly menacing and memorable. With this in mind, here are Voldemort's best quotes, ranked.

10 "I can touch you now."

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Voldemort says this to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) during the graveyard scene in the fourth book after he regains his body. With Harry's blood now pumping through his veins, the Dark Lord is now immune to the protective magic cast over Harry by his mother's sacrifice. It's a devastating moment, sweeping away the boy wizard's last and strongest layer of protection. With this simple line, Voldemort announces his triumphant return to power.

However, this quote is also revealed later to be somewhat ironic, as the love magic around Harry is far more complex than Voldemort thought. He believed taking the blood would give him the ability to kill Harry, but it winds up having the opposite effect in The Deathly Hallows. It's part of the reason that Voldemort fails to kill Harry in the Forbidden Forest. With Harry's blood in his body, Voldemort becomes an anchor tethering Harry to life. In other words, this quote and the way it backfires on the Dark Lord later reveal how little the villain understands about love.