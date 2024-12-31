Ralph Fiennes, who played the iconic role of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise, is reflecting on his acting process. The actor first played the chilling antagonist in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 and continued to play him until the very end of the film franchise. Fiennes played a significant role in making He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named the greatest villain of all time.

During an installment of People's My Life in Pictures, Fiennes spilled the tea on how he could portray a character like Voldemort, who lacked even a semblance of empathy. The actor focused on the sadistic pleasure that the villain derives from manipulation and dominance. Fiennes shared that the character was immensely satisfied with his possession of great power that enabled him to follow through with his despicable deeds.

The actor’s portrayal was impactful and accurate to the source material, so much so that it’s nearly impossible to picture Lord Voldemort without seeing Fiennes. When he was portraying the character, Fiennes described how he was trying to access a zone that lacked empathy, which was just hungry for power and manipulation. The actor tactfully put into words the exact emotions he’d tapped into while playing Lord Voldemort:

“When I play Voldemort, I'm trying to access something without empathy. It's about power and control and the manipulating of people for power. It's a real, almost erotic pleasure in how I can control you. I know I have the power to do it. You have no chance."

Ralph Fiennes Is in Full Support of Cillian Murphy To Fill His Shoes as Lord Voldemort

While it is difficult to picture anyone else as Lord Voldemort, if there was anyone else who could do justice to the role, it would be Cillian Murphy — even Ralph Fiennes agrees. In the December 3, 2024, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fiennes addressed how the Oppenheimer actor would be splendid at playing Voldemort in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

Rumor mills have been churning with news that Cillian Murphy is being considered to play Lord Voldemort; however, there has been no official announcement about this. When asked to respond to these rumors, Fiennes exclaimed that Murphy was a fantastic actor, and he would give the actor his blessing to fill in his shoes of playing the iconic villain. Back in November 2022, when asked if he would be down to portray Voldemort again, Ralph Fiennes told Variety that he would do it in a heartbeat and stated that there would be “no question about it.” There have been no official announcements on the cast of the Harry Potter series, which is expected to kickstart production in the summer of 2025.

The Harry Potter series is expected to release on Max sometime in 2026. In the meantime, you can stream Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Max.

Watch on Max