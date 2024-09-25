The Harry Potter franchise features many characters throughout the franchise, many of them magical. These fascinating and powerful figures are naturally nothing without the catalysts that allow them to demonstrate their abilities: their wands. The vast majority of these wands are manufactured by Mr. Garrick Ollivander (Sir John Hurt) in Diagon Alley, whose family has been making wands for millennia.

Though most characters have one, some wands are obviously more remarkable than others and receive more attention throughout the story. Whether because of their awesome designs, which set them apart from standard wands, or their inner resolve and ability to see any task through, no matter what, these magical instruments are more famous than some of the flesh-and-blood characters. These are the best wants in Harry Potter, so commended for how their designs reflect their wielders and how important they are in the grand scheme of things.

10 Minerva McGonagall's Wand

Specs: 9½", Fir, Dragon Heartstring

Professor McGonagall's (Dame Maggie Smith) wand is almost perfectly straight and smooth and doesn't seem all that interesting at first glance. Upon closer inspection, it can be noted that the bottom bears a sort of glass or crystal, though the purpose of it is unknown. While the wand is elegant, much like the headmistress herself, it didn't really see a whole lot of use throughout the films.

This wand is less a weapon and more of an essential tool for the most savage witch in Hogwarts.

When the chance arises to actually do something important, it has no problem rising to the challenge. It made a whole hallway full of statues move in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and is mostly used for other non-offensive purposes, mainly transfiguration. Ultimately, this wand is less a weapon and more of an essential tool for the most savage witch in Hogwarts, which represents her dry wit and sweeping elegance perfectly.

9 Ronald Weasley's Second Wand

Specs: 14", Willow, Unicorn Hair

Ron Weasley's (Rupert Grint) first wand didn't serve him very well and broke in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, prompting him to try to undo the damage with tape. It didn't work, obviously, resulting in several backfires of attempted spells. Ron's second wand served him much better and not only didn't break but was by his side through thick and thin.

The core of Ron's wand is unicorn hair, which isn't super rare, but it also isn't the most common type to be used. In terms of looks, it's not really all that special, but it does earn points on account of how much it's been through and how steadfast it's been in tackling anything that comes at it. It's a great contrast to Ron's first wand, which couldn't even survive a mild car crash because it was old, having belonged to his older brother, Charlie, first.

8 Hermione Granger's Wand

Specs: 10¾", Vine, Dragon Heartstring

Hermione Granger's (Emma Watson) wand has a series of leaves and vines carved into it, reflecting the vinewood that it is composed of. Hermione is known for being a brilliant student, and thus takes care of her magical equipment, wand included. She always has a useful spell ready and, even in the process of learning, can almost always execute any spell without flaw.

Simple, yet different enough in its craftsmanship, it is one of the stronger wands that have appeared in the franchise, commonality of its materials aside. Much like how Hermione is muggle-born yet skilled in magic, the wand is made of simple materials yet endlessly useful and surprisingly powerful. The vine pattern also represents Hermione's innate care for living things, especially people and magical creatures.

7 Harry Potter's Wand

Specs: 11", Holly, Phoenix Feather

The wand of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) has a phoenix feather that was given to Ollivander by a phoenix named Fawkes. His is one of the rarest wands imaginable, as phoenix feathers are hard to come by. The grip is fairly interesting, giving the appearance that it's still partially a stick and has not been fashioned into a wand, though the rest of it is more refined.

Although the wand itself is remarkable, what places it among the greats is its versatility. It has seen Harry through all sorts of bad situations and has never failed, backfired, or broken. It has been Harry's constant companion since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and he even preferred it to the Elder Wand, the most powerful wand on Earth. And, of course, it's sort of the "original" wand because it belongs to the main protagonist, which definitely gives it some points.

6 Viktor Krum's Wand

Specs: 10¼", Hornbeam, Dragon Heartstring

Quidditch athlete Viktor Krum (Stanislav Yanevski) hails from Bulgaria, and though he's not evil at heart, his wand definitely makes it look like it is. It has no distinctive grip and is crooked, giving off the appearance of a gnarled tree limb. At first, it's easy to think nothing of it, but when Krum gets bewitched during the third task of the Triwizard Tournament, it looks extremely menacing.

Krum only appears in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, though this wand stands as being the most memorable one introduced in the film. It's also capable of pulling off some pretty niche spells that not even Dumbledore could identify, such as when Krum transformed himself into a half-man, half-shark during the second task. Krum's wand is weird and feels mysterious, which is kind of how he feels half the time.

5 Bellatrix Lestrange's First Wand

Specs: 12¾", Walnut, Dragon Heartstring

The Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham-Carter), much like Viktor Krum, has a wand that is pretty bent and crooked, although hers has an actual grip on it. Also, Krum's wand may be crooked, but the top and the bottom still sort of line up, just with a lot of twisting in between. Bellatrix's wand however, has a curved grip, reminiscent of Count Dooku's lightsaber from Star Wars.

It's definitely unorthodox to have a curved grip on a wand, but hey, that's Bellatrix; she's never exactly played by anyone's rules, not even her own. Though the wand was taken from her towards the end of the series, it still stands as one of the most recognizable and versatile, as it has delivered a variety of spells and unforgivable curses. And let's be real: it has to be pretty powerful if she was able to use it to torture the Longbottom couple to the point where they became totally unresponsive.

4 Horace Slughorn's Wand

Specs: 10¼", Cedar, Dragon Heartstring

Professor Slughorn (Jim Broadbent) wasn't introduced until Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and is actually kind of adorable. In terms of its wand, it's nothing really to write home about, bearing the standard dragon heartstring as a core. But where it really shines is in its grip. Slughorn knows that people think of slugs upon hearing his name, and he even starts a little party group called the Slug Club for his best-performing students or any student he takes a liking to.

So, the grip is in the shape of a metallic slug, which is a little bit weird but, honestly, really neat at the same time. There's never any question about who it would belong to, thanks to its one-of-a-kind shape, and it also comes as an impeccable reflection of Slughorn's personality. He is soft and small but ultimately harmless, even if some might find him a bit slimy.

3 Lucius Malfoy's Wand

Specs: Unspecified Length, Elm, Dragon Heartstring

Leave it to the Slytherins to showboat when it comes to wands. Lucius Malfoy's (Jason Isaacs) wand has a sleek metallic snake head at the bottom, which doubles as a grip for his walking stick. That's right: his wand is concealed in his cane, which is honestly really cool. However, this wand was apparently not made especially for Lucious, as it is actually a family heirloom passed down throughout the wealthy Malfoy family for generations.

This is definitely one of the better wands in the universe, solely because of how unique and easily concealable it is. It is the very picture of snarkiness and ambition that represents the cunning of the Malfoy family in a serpentine form, a symbol that Slytherins hold dear. On top of that, it's weirdly satisfying when he whips the wand out of the cane because it actually feels like he's drawing a weapon, akin to removing a sword from its scabbard.