The Big Picture The Weasley family in the Harry Potter franchise is known for their virtuous morality and close bonds with Harry Potter. They exemplify qualities of bravery, loyalty, and honor.

Ron Weasley is the most prominent and important Weasley, being Harry's best friend and playing a pivotal role in his adventures. He is a loyal and reliable friend with a refreshingly humorous personality.

Arthur and Molly Weasley are the parents of the family, setting an excellent example for their children. Arthur is fascinated by non-magical technology, while Molly is a caring and powerful matriarch who fiercely protects her loved ones.

The Weasley’s are one of the most prominent and expansive families in the Harry Potter franchise, thanks in no small part to their genuine virtuous morality and close bonds with The Boy Who Lived himself. In the films, several of the many siblings, and the parents play prominent and helpful roles. The family has also had a long tradition of being sorted into the Gryffindor House, with each member exemplifying immense qualities of bravery, loyalty, and honor. Despite being purebloods like the Black's and Malfoy's, the Weasley family is known to have a fond admiration for non-magical people and a lack of prejudice regarding those with different blood statuses. They even all fought as part of the Order of the Phoenix to defend the Wizarding world from Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in the Second Wizarding War. Though the family was never the wealthiest among wizards, their stacked house dubbed "The Burrow" was overflowing with love and camaraderie. However, between the seven children, parents, and people that married into the family, there’s a whole directory of Weasley kin to get familiar with.

Ron Weasley

The most prominent, and probably the most important Weasley in the series, was their youngest son, Ron (Rupert Grint). The youngest Weasley boy became Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) first and best friend through a simple gesture of kindness, as the bespectacled boy was thrust into the world of magic with little warning. Ron was by Harry’s side from day one, playing a pivotal role in every one of his adventures throughout the eight films. From navigating the puzzles of the Sorcerer’s Stone to founding Dumbeldore’s Army; from playing Keeper on the Quidditch team to helping hunt Horcruxes across the UK, Ron was integral to Harry’s greatest achievements. The two were such close friends that, in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, it was Ron who was chosen as Harry’s most personal connection to be a hostage in the second challenge. However, it wasn’t just his friendship with Harry that made him important, as his tactical mind, intimate understanding of Wizarding traditions, and fierce underdog personality made him a compelling character all on his own. As Harry was raised by Muggles, Ron helped him navigate many of the eccentricities of wizard life. He was a spark of refreshing humor and a reliable friend and ally over the years.

Arthur and Molly Weasley

The parents of the Weasley household are Arthur (Mark Williams) and Molly (Julie Walters) Weasley, who set an excellent precedent as role models for their children. Arthur Weasley was a firm believer in magical and Muggle equality, demonstrated by his curious fascination with non-magical technology and culture. One of his most memorable creations was the Flying Ford Anglia, an enchanted flying car that was used multiple times to save Harry Potter’s life. He notably worked for the Misuse of Muggle Artifacts Office in the Ministry of Magic for several years before the onset of the Second Wizarding War.

Molly was the kind, doting, and powerful matriarch of the Weasley family. She and Arthur had a total of seven children together, who they raised with great affection. Molly was caring and protective of all her children, fiercely proud of their accomplishments while holding them accountable for their behavior. She was as quick to give a hug as she was to send a Howler to one of her kids. But even such a large household didn’t deplete her motherly energies, as she swiftly welcomed Harry into their family as well. However, don’t let her doting personality convey a misconception about weakness, as Molly was a formidable witch capable of holding her own, as shown in her defeat of Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) in the Battle of Hogwarts.

Bill Weasley

The eldest child of the Weasley clan was Bill Weasley (Domhnall Gleeson), who set a remarkably high standard for all his younger siblings. A Gryffindor, like all the rest, he excelled during his time at Hogwarts and earned recognition as Head Boy. After graduation, he started working for Gringotts bank as a renowned Curse-Breaker, a dangerous and complicated job reserved for highly talented wizards. Bill returned to England to join the reestablished Order of the Phoenix, but unfortunately was attacked by the werewolf Fenrir Greyback in the Battle of the Astronomy Tower. Undeterred by his injuries, he nonetheless went on to marry Fleur Delacour, former Triwizard tournament champion and member of the Order of the Phoenix. Their marriage was interrupted by Death Eaters after they had taken over the Ministry of Magic, but he and his new wife escaped and later provided refuge to Harry and his friends in later months.

Charlie Weasley

Charlie (Alex Crockford) was the next brother in line, though essentially only made a cameo in the films. The only on-screen appearance of Charlie was in the picture of the Weasley family on their trip to Egypt in The Prisoner of Azkaban. However, despite the practically nonexistent screentime, his presence is still acknowledged throughout the films. After graduating from Hogwarts, Charlie became a dragon researcher, traveling internationally to places like Romania, to study the magical beasts.

Percy Weasley

When Harry is first introduced to the Weasley’s and Wizarding world, it’s Percy Weasley (Chris Rankin) who is the eldest sibling still attending Hogwarts. A rule-stickler who could be the foil to his younger siblings’ antics, Percy was a prefect and later Head Boy during his time at school. His responsibilities included teaching first-years how to enter the common room, as well as monitor their behavior throughout the school year. Despite his academic and professional achievements, Percy was involved in the most inner conflict within the Weasley’s. He became estranged from his family due to his commitment to the Ministry of Magic, in particular the Minister, who deeply mistrusted Albus Dumbledore and even denied the return of Voldemort. Percy would eventually seek reconciliation with his family as he returned to Hogwarts to fight alongside them during the final battle and reconnect with his siblings.

Fred and George Weasley

The next siblings were a pair of twins: Fred and George (James and Oliver Phelps). The two were the trouble making duo of the family that brought light and levity everywhere they went, but also became somber reminders of the horrors of war. Because they were identical, they often got mistaken for one another or grouped together. However, they were not perfectly the same, as Fred was more outgoing than his slightly more reserved younger twin. The two troublemakers ended up being older brother figures to Harry as well, as they played the Beater positions on the Gryffindor Quidditch team and even gave him the iconic Marauder’s Map. Though the two brothers weren’t as academically gifted as their older siblings, they nonetheless had incredible magical talent. In their final year, they decided to forego graduating and instead went out in a spectacular flourish as they set magical fireworks throughout the castle in protest against the vile Professor Umbridge.

Fred and George became entrepreneurs and founded the Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, a magical joke shop in Diagon Alley. The shop was immensely successful, even remaining open as a beacon of hope during the Second Wizarding War. However, the battle against Voldemort saw the Weasley family suffer immense losses, as George lost an ear to a wayward curse and Fred was killed in the Battle of Hogwarts.

Ginny Weasley

The youngest Weasley was also the only daughter that Molly and Arthur had. Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) was first seen as a shy young girl who had a crush on Harry Potter. Her first year at Hogwarts was marred with mystery and manipulation, as Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) smuggled Tom Riddle’s diary into her belongings, leading to her possession and reopening of the Chamber of Secrets. Though the film version of Ginny never received as much spotlight as her book counterpart, she would eventually grow and demonstrate a fierce independence and abundance of talents. She became a member of the Gryffindor Quidditch team, was selected to join the Slug Club, and even led Dumbledore’s Army alongside Luna (Evanna Lynch) and Neville (Matthew Lewis) after the founding trio left Hogwarts.

Famous Wizards and Witches Married into the Family

The Weasley family were a desirable bunch, as evidenced by the prominent witches and wizards that married into the family. The major names include Harry Potter himself, who married his Hogwarts sweetheart Ginny, and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), who wed longtime friend Ron. Fleur Delacour (Clémence Poésy), who married Bill, was not only the charming Triwizard champion for Beauxbatons Academy but was also a member of the Order of the Phoenix. George ended up marrying former Quidditch teammate Angelina Johnson, and the two would name their son after his late brother.

There’s Another Generation of Weasley’s at Hogwarts

The books expand on the decades following Voldemort’s defeat, showing that there’s a whole slew of new Weasley’s attending Hogwarts. The next generation of students included Rose and Hugo, the children of Ron and Hermione, as well as James, Albus, and Lily, the kids of Harry and Ginny. Bill, Percy, and George also had at least a couple children each, continuously expanding one of the already largest family trees in the Wizarding world.

There's an abundance of Weasley family members in the Harry Potter series, and that's one of the greatest boons of the franchise. The family is full of unique and endearing characters, all of whom feel wholly distinct from one another in addition to their shared traits, values, and loyalties. Ask someone who their favorite Harry Potter character is, and the odds are good that they might be a Weasley.