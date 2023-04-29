The Harry Potter series is full of iconic characters. From Hermione Granger to Severus Snape, many play unforgettable roles and prove essential to Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) journey. But two hilarious characters are sometimes overlooked in the shuffle. The Weasley twins are remembered for their mischief and jokes but not their instrumental role in the series. As middle sons in the large Weasley family, it’s not a surprise Fred (James Phelps) and George (Oliver Phelps) slip under the radar (and certainly prefer it that way as they can get away with more). But these mischievous twins are integral to the series, though often they are regulated to comic relief roles.

Hogwarts' greatest pair of pranksters inspire plenty of laughter, but there's more to them than that. While they offer more than their fair share of humor, they also play an important role in the story. Fred and George spend the entire series fighting with Harry and his friends, find a way to bring light into the dark times, and suffer losses like everyone else. The inseparable brothers may be remembered for their humor, but that is only one facet of this pair. They may not be a part of the golden trio, like their brother Ron (Rupert Grint), but they are Harry's friends in their own right and are always willing to help in the fight against Voldemort. As funny as they are, Fred and George's loyalty, bravery, and the hope that they spread impact the series more than their jokes.

Fred and George Were Harry's Friends Too

Unlike Bill or Percy, Fred and George aren't just Ron's brothers but have their own friendship with Harry Potter. Despite being a few years older, they get to know Harry as more than Ron's pal through the Quidditch team, where they play side-by-side with him. The time spent practicing and the small number of players on each house team suggest they got to know Harry well through that experience, so it's not surprising that the twins are close to Harry. Like many other friends of Harry's, Fred and George attempt to cheer him after disastrous Quidditch matches and injuries. Though they aren't always a part of Harry's adventures, they occasionally participate. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, when Harry is trapped at the Dursleys' house and cut off from communication, Ron doesn't go to rescue his friend alone. Fred and George help out. The idea of stealing a flying car may have been a draw for the troublemakers, but they did choose to risk punishment to save Harry.

In the next film, Fred and George give Harry the Marauders' Map, a valuable tool in their mischief arsenal. Yet they choose to part with it to allow Harry a secret trip to Hogsmeade. This gift is a major sacrifice for their little brother's friend, making it clear that they have a much deeper relationship with Harry than that. A final piece of evidence regarding their friendship is Harry giving the twins his Triwizard Tournament winnings to fund their joke shop. Harry gives them a significant amount of money, enabling them to achieve their dream. As friends of Harry's, Fred and George become more important than if they were simply Ron's brothers because Harry is the center of the series, and without their contributions like saving Harry or giving him the map, some pieces of the story would never have happened. Their relationship with Harry is topped only by Ron and Hermione, making them some of the most important students in the series.

Their Courage and Loyalty Show Another Side of the Twins

As the series gets darker, the twins continue to be there for Harry. When they get the chance, Fred and George are the first to take up wands against Voldemort and the Death Eaters. They join Dumbledore's Army to learn from Harry's experiences, and when they graduate, they become members of the Order of the Phoenix on top of starting a business. Though Fred and George tend to make jokes, they don't hesitate to take action when things get serious, making them far more than comic relief. They are among the Order members who disguise themselves as Harry in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I to allow Harry to escape the Dursleys, taking great personal risk, though admittedly, they joke while doing it. Fred and George also turn up at the Battle of Hogwarts, once again facing danger to defy Voldemort. During the war, Fred and George face personal loss like everyone else. George loses an ear in the Battle of the Seven Potters, and Fred ultimately sacrifices his life in the Battle of Hogwarts, but neither waver in their determination to stand with Harry Potter. Though they often hide behind their humor, the bravery and resolute loyalty shown by the twins prove there is more to their part than the jokes for which they are remembered.

Fred and George Become a Light in the Darkest Times

While not totally unrelated to their humor, Fred and George carve out a unique and important role for themselves in the Second Wizarding War. Opening Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, the twins create a joke shop that thrives even when every business around it struggles. Like the rest of their family, Fred and George know the severity of the war all too well, but that doesn't stop them from bringing a taste of joy into the world. In fact, it spurs them on as they understand the significance of what they are doing. It may seem immature to focus on jokes or enable school pranks when so much is happening, but these two realize that the world can't be exclusively doom and gloom. Wizard society needs the beacon of light in the darkness which Fred and George provide. Not to mention that Harry finds some of their products useful in his quest. Fred and George are under no delusions that their gadgets and pranks are the top priority, as their work with the Order of the Phoenix proves, but it doesn't stop them from making others smile. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I, Bill Weasley and his fiancée, Fleur, are commended for hosting a big wedding that allows people to escape reality for an evening. Fred and George's joke shop offers the same thing on a smaller scale. Their ability to spread hope in the most desperate situations makes them important because hope is what their world needs.

While Fred and George's humor is easy to focus on, it's only a small piece of their characters. The significance of the Weasley twins is not that one-liners or cheap comic relief, but their importance to the fight against Voldemort, Harry, and the entire society of wizards who are suffering. They may not lead the charge against Voldemort, but they never hesitate to join it to defend their friends and family as much as their beliefs. And the glimpses of hope and joy they provide are unmatched in the series. Fred and George may not get the spotlight often, but everything they do shows they are essential to the story.