It's been a challenging few years for fans of the Harry Potter books and films. The transphobic comments by original author J.K. Rowling have continued to make it more challenging to differentiate the "art" from the "artist," particularly in a franchise that has always promoted itself with a message of acceptance. Escalating tensions, an increasingly divided entertainment landscape, and an undeniable decline in quality have made it harder for many to enjoy the Wizarding World movies.

The disastrous reaction to the latest Fantastic Beasts prequel film suggests that perhaps the Wizarding World's best days are behind it. However, that doesn't mean the original films aren't worth revisiting, especially the first 8 Harry Potter outings. After all, there's plenty to enjoy and rediscover in Harry's 7-year journey against Voldemort. And while the Fantastic Beasts movies left a lot to be desired, there might be some life left in the Wizarding World.

11 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' (2018)

Director: David Yates

Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald is essentially the Batman v. Superman of the Harry Potter prequel saga. Perhaps there was an interesting idea at some point in the writing process, but the film is so convoluted with nonsensical subplots that it's hard to differentiate any of the wizarding characters from one another. Charming heroes like Dan Fogler's Jacob Kowalski and Alison Sudol's Queenie Goldstein are forced to take a backseat as the film begins to center its focus on the rise of Johnny Depp's Grindelwald.

The Harry Potter films were often dark, but never for the sake of torturing the characters. Comparatively, Fantastic Bears: The Crimes of Grindelwald doesn't earn its dark and brooding atmosphere. Depp's clownish schtick doesn't work either and further distracts, while Redmayne's passive hero, Newt Scamander, gets lost in the turmoil. Overall, there's nothing to enjoy here, making rewatching it not only unnecessary but actually tortuous.

10 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' (2016)

Director: David Yates

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them feels like half of a good movie. The film's first section focuses on Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander and has fun delving into all the mysterious creatures that were only in the background of the Harry Potter films. This suggested that the Fantastic Beasts series could do something different than the Harry Potter films; instead of coming-of-age adventures, they could be magical "creature features."

Unfortunately, any notion that the Fantastic Beasts films could have carved out their own story disappears by the time that the film enters its third act. The reveal of Percival Graves (Colin Farrell) as the "real" Grindelwald shifts the focus of the series to a new wizarding war. Featuring more of the same is never great, and this was a pretty bad start to the proposed 5-movie Fantastic Beasts series. Fans will probably want to rewatch only half of this movie, which is not a great selling point.

9 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' (2022)

Director: David Yates

By the time the Fantastic Beasts saga reached its third installment, it was more than clear that it had abandoned most of its ties to the "creatures" in the title. When viewed as purely a Wizarding World prequel story, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actually works a lot better than its predecessors. Jude Law is given room to grow as a young Albus Dumbledore, and becomes a much more charismatic lead compared to Redmayne. Similarly, Mads Mikkelsen delivers a much more nuanced and far more terrifying version of Grindelwald compared to Depp.

The Secrets of Dumbledore features a more streamlined story and a better mix of characters, surprisingly juggling its large cast deftly. Because it features an almost self-contained story, it can be rewatched more easily than its two predecessors. However, it remains far away from the Harry Potter movies in terms of pure entertainment.

8 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

Director: David Yates

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is one of the best novels in the series, but easily the dullest movie. The film feels like a step back from the more mature direction that the previous film had taken, as it primarily focuses on the "will they or won't they" tension between Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson).

Although Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince did need to establish some important expositional details about Dumbledore's (the late great Michael Gambon) history with Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), the film is so light on plot that it ultimately feels like filler. Thus, rewatching Half-Blood Prince is far from necessary, especially if one already knows that Dumbledore dies at the hands of Snape - and considering how much time has passed, everyone probably does.

7 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Director: Mike Newell

If any book in the Harry Potter series deserved to be adapted into two separate films, it was Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The fourth installment in the series incorporates the different wizarding schools that compete in the Triwizard Tournament, but the film simply does not have enough time to explore any of them in greater detail. The action sequences are impressive, but the attention to detail seems lacking.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire does feature some of the more devastating moments in the series, particularly the death of Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) and Voldemort's long-dreaded return. However, everything happens so fast that nothing seems to be as impactful as it should be. Hardcore fans might want to rewatch Goblet of Fire, but everyone else might want to skip.

6 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Director: Chris Columbus

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is both the longest and most underrated installment in the series. The plot concerns the opening of the titular Chamber of Secrets, unleashing a deathly monster on the Hogwarts halls. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron, and Hermione are still young enough that the films feel like "family adventures," but Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets does a great job of hinting at the darker direction that the series would eventually go.

There's always been a strong influence of the horror genre in the franchise, and the reveal of the monstrous Basilisk snake in the film's finale may be one of the most terrifying moments in any PG-rated film. Revisiting Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is not obligatory but also far from an imposition, especially for those who enjoy the saga's genre-blending.

5 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1' (2010)

Director: David Yates

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1 forced the central trio to grow up, and it wasn't just because they had to leave Hogwarts for the first time. David Yates' surprisingly disturbing adaptation of the first half of Rowling's final novel forced the Golden Trio to go on the run as they search for the mysterious "Horcruxes" that could spell the end of Voldemort's reign of terror.

The film is much more violent and bleak than any of its predecessors; while this makes it harder to watch on its own, Deathly Hallows - Part 1 does stand as one of the more unique entries in the Harry Potter saga. Part road movie, part coming-of-age adventure, this film is among the best in the series and arguably the most mature entry.

4 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Director: Chris Columbus

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is the one that started it all! Yes, the actors were still growing into their roles, but Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson all showed an incredible amount of maturity at such a young age. It would be hard to find a better group of young actors.

The film is often glacially paced, but director Christopher Columbus pretty much cemented the Wizarding World as audiences know it, doing a great job of showing its wonders through Harry's youthful eyes. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone feels like it's filtered through the perspective of a young boy who is discovering magic for the first time. Thus, it's relatable and wondrous, an adventure that easily enchants audiences, casting an enduring spell that will have fans revisiting often.

3 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2' (2011)

Director: David Yates

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2 is fairly light on plot. The film revolves around the last stand against Voldemort, effectively revolving around one long and gruesome battle. Thus, it mostly consists of action sequences, and the most emotional moments are only rewarding for those who have already invested a fair amount of time into the series.

As a standalone film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2 is a cathartic and endlessly rewatchable film experience. It has its pacing issues, but that doesn't make it any less rewarding. It neatly closes the chapter on the Harry Potter saga by bringing each of the main characters (and many of the supporting players) to their proper conclusion. The action is thrilling, the acting stellar, and the visual effects impressive, contributing to a powerful ending to this decade-defining phenomenon.

2 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Director: David Yates

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was the first film in the series directed by David Yates, and it's immediately clear why he was hired to direct the next few films within the saga. While Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire struggled to address the characters' increased maturity, Yates showed how Harry was growing to be more aware of the world around him.

The plot is also considerably darker, centering on the early days of the Second Wizarding War. By training Hogwarts' young witches and wizards to defend themselves, Harry finally begins to become the leader that the series had always hinted he could be. Order of the Phoenix is also considerably better than its book counterpart, deftly portraying Harry's emotional journey. Balancing humor and drama and featuring a stellar third-act battle, Order of the Phoenix cements itself as one of the most enjoyable films in the saga.

1 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

On paper, the thought of a prestigious director like Alfonso Cuaron helming a family adventure film seemed preposterous. Who would have expected that the director of Y Tu Mamá También would have the perfect tenacity for the Wizarding World? Alas, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is refreshingly isolated from the rest of the series; rather than focusing on the hunt for Voldemort, the film focuses on Harry's search for a father figure in his life.

Gary Oldman's debut as Harry's mentor, Sirius Black, adds some of the most tender and genuinely moving moments in the entire saga. Coupled with Cuarón's bold approach to portraying the character's adolescence, the film excels as a compelling and riveting coming-of-age story. Prisoner of Azkaban effectively transitioned the Potter saga away from kid territory and into a more mature space, making it the most important and rewatchable entry in the saga.

