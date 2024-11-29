It has been almost two decades since the last Harry Potter movie was released, and the world still has room for more magic. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is the latest addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, bringing the beloved franchise back to screens with a baking competition on Food Network. The show is graced with guest judges who are actors and actresses from the movie franchise that any fan will recognize immediately. The beloved story is a draw for the audience and the bakers, who all take great care in producing the most spectacular pieces of art out of pastries and candy. It is clear how much thought each baker puts into their creations and the flavors they bring to the table. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is a charming new show that has brought magic to Food Network in a way that fans will surely enjoy.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking focuses on baking while weaving in the Harry Potter franchise audiences know and love. The show is hosted by not one, but two actors from the Harry Potter films, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, who play the Weasley twins in all eight movies. The first episode introduces nine teams, sent through the fireplace via the flue network, who are paired together based on their shared love for one specific part of Harry Potter. The teams get to work immediately with their first task: a two-foot-tall sculpture of a scene or set piece from the film. Ultimately, only six teams got on the Hogwarts Express and advanced to the next episode.

‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’ Has Everything Fans Want

Even with baking being such a large part of the show, it is centered around the Wizarding World. James and Oliver Phelps do a marvelous job of hosting with funny quips and references. Notably, the Phelps twins are not judging the competition but get the chance to snack on the treats being made, even being given an entire tray of leftover mango caramel. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is judged by Carla Hall, a Food Network regular, and Jozef Youssef, an award-winning chef. Joining the pair of highly acclaimed chefs are celebrity cameos such as Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, and Warwick Davis – who play Ginny Weasley, Luna Lovegood, and Professor Flitwick, respectively.

The guest stars are not the only thing Harry Potter fans can expect from Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking. There are references to the Harry Potter films everywhere. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is shot at Warner Bros. Studios and has pieces from the film, from the Hogwarts Express to a portrait of the Fat Lady that hangs over the fireplace. With clips of the films cut in between each reference to remind the audience of what some scenes looked like, and each challenge being something wonderful and beloved from the film, there is no forgetting that Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is for the fans.

The Contestants Create Detailed Desserts Based on ‘Harry Potter’

From the beginning, it is clear that this is a baking show, so although knowledge and love of the Harry Potter franchise are massive benefits to the bakers, the taste and creativity will move them further in the competition. The nine baking teams get to show off their knowledge of Harry Potter and baking skills with themed challenges. Moving parts are in many of the pieces, including lights, chocolate fountains, spiders on tracks, and messages hidden in clear candy. Each team can show off two tasting portions, one for each baker (several of whom appeared on Is It Cake? on Netflix). The teams fight to keep their spot in the competition and learn to work with each other in the kitchen. The show's charm is the baking and the teams' apparent care when creating each piece.

The magic and beauty of Hogwarts have come to Food Network with Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, and it does not disappoint. Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is delightful, with James and Oliver Phelps flourishing as hosts and joined by their co-stars. The baking is also spectacular, and it is evident from the intricacies and detail how much care goes into crafting each confection. Incorporating one of the most beloved franchises with a cooking competition was an excellent move for Food Network and has produced a fun and charming show that any fan will love. If food and fandom are what you're looking for, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking takes the cake.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking airs weekly on Food Network and can be streamed anytime on Max with a subscription.