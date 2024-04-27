While picking the best witches and wizards may seem easy in a franchise that revolves around a school, it's not just grades that matter in the world of Harry Potter. The franchise, which spans across seven books, eight films, a hit Broadway play, four international theme parks, several video games, spin-off films and more merchandise than could ever fit inside a home, what started as a 1997 novel by J.K. Rowling, has become a culture in and of itself. And, with any worldwide cultural phenomenon comes an endless number of opinions on each and every element of the fantasy world fans enter each time they read, watch, or play in the Harry Potter universe.

The book series and films are primarily set at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where young witches and wizards learn to hone their natural magical ability through courses like Herbology, Potions, History of Magic, Charms, and Defense Against the Dark Arts. However, it's not only within the walls of the school that students' abilities are tested. The dark wizard Lord Voldemort and his "Death Eater" followers cause a constant threat within the Wizarding World, and its within this battle between good and evil that these characters' strengths are really tested. For our list of the ten most skilled wizards in Harry Potter, check out the list below.

10 Hermoine Granger

Played by Emma Watson

Image via Warner Bros.

When thinking of those who are best at magic, Hermione Granger's name is most likely top of the mind. In fact, intelligence is Hermione's main character trait, especially in the early books and films. She is an avid reader and teacher's pet who rubs people the wrong way and is often seen as a know-it-all. Born a witch to two "Muggle" (non-magic) parents, Hermione is immediately thrilled to be special enough to receive her Hogwarts letter at the age of eleven. Her smarts are valuable in earning her Hogwarts House, Gryffindor, points towards the House Cup, in helping her excel to the top of her class, and in moments where Harry or the third member of their trio, Ron Weasley, are unable to recognize some of the more advanced magic they deal with in their adventures.

However, even Hermione herself recognizes that there are more important things in life than "books and cleverness," and it's her by-the-book way of thinking that is often times her biggest hurdle. Similar to how an actor may be able to easily memorize a monologue but fail at interacting with their co-stars, Hermione's smarts make her terrible at improvisation and creativity. In book seven of the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, a riddle stumps Hermione, who can't stop looking for the "right" answer. It's her classmate, Luna Lovegood, who Hermione has previously written off as weird and unintelligent, who is able to understand that more than one thing can be true, ultimately solving the clue. In the previous film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Hermione doesn't believe that the annotations in the Half-Blood Prince's Potions book could be more accurate than the published instructions, causing her to lose a Potions challenge. It's Hermione's inability to think outside the box or believe in another way of doing things that stunts her magical know-how.

9 Molly Weasley

Played by Julie Walters

Image via Warner Bros.

Molly Weasley is introduced in the first book of the series as the mother of Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred, George, Ron, and Ginny Weasley. It's the second novel and film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that brings us more into Molly's world, as Harry is taken by Fred, George, and Ron to their home. While it's understood by most people who know the Weasley family that they don't have much money, they are a very tight-knit family who are much more powerful than people write them off to be. For example, Molly is related to the original members of the Order of the Phoenix, a secret society founded by Albus Dumbledore to oppose the Death Eaters and Lord Voldemort. Molly later becomes a member of The Order, alongside her husband, Arthur Weasley.

While Molly doesn't have the most book or screen time in the Harry Potter series, throughout the course of the story, she proves not only her fighting skills, but her practical magic skills as well. Molly's knowledge of everyday magic is instrumental in running the Weasley household, a task that can't be understated for a mother of seven children. While the young adults of the Weasley family might not think twice about all Molly does to keep things going smoothly at home, it's clear through Harry's awe and amazement during his first visit to their home of all she can do with magic in order to support her family. This know-how, matched with her incredible battle skills and her ability to kill the infamous Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange, make her a dark horse and a powerful witch.

8 Bellatrix LeStrange

Played by Helena Bonham Carter

Close

A well-known Death Eater, Bellatrix Lestrange attended Hogwarts and was sorted into Slytherin House. After she left school, she became an incredibly loyal follower to Lord Voldemort, doing anything and everything to stay in his good graces and follow his commands. A cousin of Sirius Black, Bellatrix is one of the few Death Eaters who didn't come back to the good side after Voldemort's initial disappearance, and never wavered under societal pressure to change her allegiance to him.

The mere fact that Bellatrix is still alive after being a Death Eater for so many years is proof enough of her magical ability to not only fight, but to survive. A prisoner in Azkaban Prison for fifteen years, Bellatrix managed to endure not only physically, but mentally, an accomplishment that many in her position failed to do. However, while Bellatrix is clearly skilled in dark magic, it's her inclination to act on emotions that lands her in the eight spot. She is a loose canon and can be impulsive in ways that put her mission in danger. Her insistence on taunting Molly Weasley during the final showdown at Hogwarts puts her in a position to be killed, and her unwavering loyalty to Voldemort causes her to think clearly in certain life or death situations.

7 Fred and George Weasley

Played by James Phelps and Oliver Phelps

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

Fred and George Weasley are the twin sons of Molly and Arthur Weasley. Older brothers to Ron and Ginny Weasley, the boys have an inclination for pranking from the moment audiences meet them in Sorcerer's Stone. Always up to something mischievous, the twins are always looking out for Harry, giving him some of the tools he needs in order to succeed against the Death Eaters. While Fred is eventually killed in the Battle of Hogwarts against Lord Voldemort, he died fighting for his friends and family, a powerful trait for any character.

While a description of Fred and George might lead one to think their inclination for chaos would mean they don't possess much magical intelligence, Fred and George are proof that being good at magic doesn't just mean following the rules. They are not only able to decipher the Marauder's Map in Prizoner of Azkaban and cross the powerful age detection spell in Goblet of Fire, but the two begin making their own spells very early on in their lives. Throughout the book series, it's noted how young Fred and George were when they started using magic to pick on Ron, possessing skills that are incredibly rare for young wizards. Later, the twins create Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, a prank company they originally ran out of Hogwarts that later becomes the only store to survive a decimated Diagon Alley, proving their natural ability at magic was destined to make them a success.

6 Harry Potter

Played by Daniel Radcliffe

Close

After being marked by Voldemort as "The Chosen One," Harry Potter is orphaned when he is only a year old. Once Lord Voldemort kills Harry's parents, Harry goes the next ten years of his life without knowing he is a wizard. It's not until his Hogwarts acceptance letter arrives that Harry understands the ways in which he is different and begins his formal education in magic.

It's tough to differentiate the ways in which Harry stands out due to his inherent fate versus his magical skills as a whole, and, if this were a ranking of the bravest wizards, Harry would certainly sit firmly in the number one spot. However, fate plays a large role in the ways Harry stands out in the world, and he spends most moments of life or death conflict within the series using the "Expelliarmus" curse that disarms the individual he's fighting against. Yes, Harry is able to conjure a Patronus Charm, or spirit guardian, at an impressively young age, repelling over one-hundred Dementors at once, but there are elements to his success, like his wand, which shares a core with Voldemort, that give him certain wins at critical moments. Without those around him aiding his knowledge of magic and the world around him, Harry wouldn't have made it to the ultimate defeat of Voldemort.

5 Sirius Black

Played by Gary Oldman

Image via Warner Bros

Cousin of Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange, Sirus Black disagreed with his family's view that only "pure blood" witches and wizards should be respected within the magic community. It's this going against the grain that left Sirius on his own at a young age, finding refuge in his relationship with Harry's father, James Potter, during their time studying at Hogwarts. Sirius and James were inseparable, until Sirius was framed for crimes committed by someone else and sent to Azkaban. Sirius becomes a mentor for Harry, and the only person Harry has ever met who had a real connection to his late parents.

Strong in magic and in mental resilience, Sirius knows how to play the long game. Falsely imprisoned in Azkaban for twelve years, Sirius is the only wizard to ever escape the prison without assistance. If that wasn't impressive enough, Sirius learned how to transform himself into a dog during his third year at Hogwarts, an incredibly complicated process that few are capable of, especially without the use of a wand. While Sirius is eventually killed by Bellatrix, it is during a moment when he is fighting alongside his godson, Harry Potter, never wavering from his fight for good.

4 Alastor Moody

Played by Brendan Gleeson

Image via Warner Bros.

Considered to be the greatest Auror, Wizarding law enforcement official, of all time, Alastor Moody was another original member of the Order of the Phoenix. Responsible for putting away most of the villains residing in Azkaban Prison, Moody has made plenty of enemies of the families of those he's captured, but always remained strong in his convictions. Moody was offered the Defense Against the Dark Arts position at Hogwarts, but was kidnapped by Barty Crouch Jr. before he could begin. The real Moody was eventually found, and he then went on to be an integral part of the revised Order of the Phoenix.

Just one look at Moody shows you what a survivor he is and what he has used magic to survive through, as he is missing a leg, an eye, and has significant facial scarring. He filled prisons with dangerous individuals who were threatening the safety of his world, all while escaping death himself. His tough-as-nails and no-nonsense attitude enables him to excel in many of the battles he's a part of, despite the injuries he's previously sustained, and his mental toughness is shown in his inability to waiver from the cause. Moody died while trying to protect the members of his group, not backing down even while staring death directly in the face.

3 Severus Snape

Played by Alan Rickman

Image via Warner Bros.

Severus Snape attended Hogwarts alongside Harry's parents, James and Lilly. While Severus had a strong connection with Lilly, it was Lilly's eventual relationship with James that caused Sirius to hold spite towards not only James, but towards Harry as well. Sirius later becomes the Potions professor at Hogwarts, instructing Harry, Hermione, and Ron during their time at school, all while attempting to keep Hogwarts safe against Death Eaters.

It's not until the final two novels and films that audiences are shown the true force that is Severus Snape. Thought to be a Death Eater for the majority of the series, Snape's menacing attitude towards Harry is seen as proof that he is not to be trusted. The ultimate red herring, audiences later learn all that the Potions master was doing in order to keep Harry safe from Voldemort. It's hard to imagine the mental anguish that would go into pretending to serve Lord Voldemort, a wizard who killed Snape's love, Lilly, but Snape does just that. Not only is Snape a powerful fighter, but there are countless examples throughout the series that prove his magical powers. Through Harry's discovery of Snape's old potions book in The Half-Blood Prince, to Snape's ability to conjure a Patronus strong enough to send Harry at a time of great need, to being the only other wizard viewers see besides Voldemort who can fly without a wand, Snape is unbelievably powerful. Snape proves, even in his final moments, that he is an astonishing wizard, transferring vital memories to Harry through a single teardrop.

2 Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort

Played by Ralph Fiennes

Image via Warner Bros.

Born to a single mother who died shortly after he was born, Tom Riddle is a direct descendant of Slytherin House founder Salazar Slytherin. Growing up in an orphanage, Tom was sought out by Albus Dumbledore to attend Hogwarts due to his obvious magical powers, which Tom was using to harm others. Not long after arriving at Hogwarts, Tom discovered his desire to live in a world ruled by pure-blood wizards, and began wreaking havoc on those who were not born into pure-blood families. After leaving Hogwarts, Tom reemerged as Lord Voldemort, gaining followers called Death Eaters, and starting his reign of terror on those he deemed unworthy.

Being able to separate one's soul into seven parts is the only piece of evidence needed to prove Voldemort's incredible power as a wizard. From the moment Dumbledore meets young Tom Riddle at the orphanage, fans are clearly able to see he possesses not only incredible powers, but already has the know-how to harness them before even stepping foot in a Hogwarts class. To be able to open the chamber of secrets and control the mighty Basilisk, as well as being able to create a Horcrux at sixteen, is astounding. Even later in his life, Voldemort had full mastery of all the Unforgivable Curses, could manipulate Ginny Weasley through a diary, created an army of Inferi, and could control Professor Quirrell while living in a weakened state. Voldemort's downfall shows his one weakness: not having studied enough. Voldemort didn't understand that by killing Harry he would be killing the last part of himself. What this all-powerful dark wizard didn't know ended up being the death of him.

1 Albus Dumbledore

Played by Michael Gambon

Close

Once a teacher at Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore went on to be the greatest headmaster in the history of the school. It was through Dumbledore that the resistance against Lord Voldemort was able to sustain itself for so many years, and Dumbledore is the founder of the Order of the Phoenix. Once offered a position of power in the Ministry of Magic, Dumbledore's main focus has always been on teaching magic for the betterment of the world. He even attempted to take the orphan Tom Riddle and give him refuge at Hogwarts, but unfortunately, Tom's desire for power won out, and he became the biggest threat of all.

Yes, technically, Snape did end Dumbledore's life; however, as it's later revealed, Dumbledore sacrificed himself, purposefully not putting up a fight against the Killing Curse when it was used against him. Dumbledore is truly never defeated, giving Snape permission to kill him in order to keep Voldemort's trust and ultimately destroy the Death Eaters from the inside out. While Voldemort may have lived a year longer than Dumbledore, he did not defeat the wizard, as every decision Dumbledore made that led to his death was by choice and for the greater good. Sacrificing himself aside, Dumbledore was an incredibly bright wizard, known for his work with the alchemist Nicholas Flamel, as well as for discovering the twelve uses of dragon's blood, for defeating the evil wizard Grindlewald, for having conquered the Elder Wand, and for mastering non-verbal spells. If that's not enough proof, Albus Dumbledore remains the one and only wizard Lord Voldemort ever feared.

All 8 Harry Potter movies are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX