Game Developer Niantic announced today that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially shut down on January 31, 2022. However, the game also received gameplay changes today, as well as a detailed lineup of future events before the game’s closure.

Some of the gameplay changes announced include: increased rewards for daily assignments; potion brew times cut in half; daily cap removed for sending and opening gifts; 3x XP rewarded from Barrufio’s Brain Elixir; more appearances from 1920s Portkey Portmanteaus will now occur on the map and fragment rewards are doubled; and Spell Energy and ingredients will occur on the map a lot more from now on.

Image via Niantic

RELATED: 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child' Gets Broadway Return Date With Slightly Shorter Version

Niantic’s announced planned events before the game’s closure are outlined as follows (via official website):

November Dolores Umbridge Lethal Adversaries Event Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 1 Lucius Malfoy Lethal Adversaries Event Half-Blood Prince Brilliant Event Part 2

December Bellatrix Lethal Adversaries Event Horcrux Hunt Part 2 Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 1 Holiday Event Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event Part 2



Niantic also stated that fans can expect more details regarding game changes during the month of January. Lastly, a list of frequently asked questions details answers for players who have questions about what to expect when the game ends or what to expect from the game and community going forward.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launched for mobile platforms in 2019. Similar to the gameplay found in Pokemon Go, as it offered fans an augmented reality Harry Potter experience. Players travel to different real-life locations and battle the franchise’s mythical beasts, cast spells, find artifacts, brew potions, visit inns, and more. The goal of the game is to contain unexplainable magic happening around the world and continue to keep the wizarding world from being exposed.

'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' Trailer Reveals Special Guests Tom Felton and Shirley Henderson New details have dropped for the ultimate Harry Potter trivia competition.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email